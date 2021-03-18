Crypto Is Hot … Let Ian King Be Your Guide

Things aren’t always what they seem…

Consider this CNBC headline:

That was 2017.

Jamie Dimon is the CEO of one of the most powerful banks in the world, JPMorgan Chase.

There may have been many reasons why he felt this way. I’d like to think none of them were to mislead people.

And we can’t know the future. I suppose he could be right one day.

But here’s what happened to bitcoin since he made that statement:

I should be clear: I don’t know if Dimon still feels this way about bitcoin.

He later said he regretted making that comment. He even said he doesn’t care about it at all.

But that’s the thing.

When I write something in these pages, people read it. Some act on it.

When Dimon said bitcoin was a bad investment, even more people acted on it.

Maybe the lesson here is Dimon isn’t the best source for crypto investing advice.

I would argue Ian King holds that title.

On Tuesday, Ian closed half of a crypto trade that made his subscribers 3,981%.

He bought it for $0.48 and sold for $19.75!

That’s more than 40X!

I Never Doubted Ian King’s Message

When I say things like this, I want to be clear.

I do not mean every pick Ian makes will move so far, so fast. I doubt they will.

He only held this trade for three months. That’s an anomaly.

But please consider this…

Ian has been a proponent of cryptos for as long as I’ve known him (more than three years now).

He hasn’t spoken ill of them or the people who own them. In fact, I’ve never heard him speak ill of anyone.

What he has done is give readers of his Next Wave Crypto Fortunes research service his honest opinions about what’s next for the names he selects.

And his readers have done well. I know because I’m one of them.

I’ve learned from Ian. I wasn’t a crypto expert. That’s why I tuned in.

From day one, I never doubted his message.

Not just because he worked on Wall Street, though that helped.

Not just because he is approachable, candid and clear. That helped, too.

And not just because when he speaks, I trust him.

I’m a numbers guy. When it came down to it, his results spoke for themselves.

Ian Says It Like It Is … With Respect

Bitcoin is above $56,000 a coin as I write this. It was less than $5,600 when Dimon made his comments. (Ian’s service started in February 2018. He recommended bitcoin on the first day.)

But let’s be real. Cryptos are a new thing.

A lot of the old guard hasn’t come to grips with that yet.

Many are emboldened when Dimon, Warren Buffett or other powerful people infer they’re “stupid” for owning it. I can’t really blame them.

What would you say if someone told you that you’re stupid? Would you respect them more?

It’s a sign of the times. Everyone wants to get clicks and likes. Fewer people want to treat each other with respect and empathy.

I guess that’s why I like Ian. He’s smart. He says it like it is … with respect.

And he just increased his subscribers’ wealth by 20 times by selling half of a 40X winner! (That’s $100 to $2,000. $1,000 to $20,000. Or $100,000 to $2,000,000.)

That’s why he’s the first person I turn to when it comes to crypto.

