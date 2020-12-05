Our Experts Helped You Beat the Market in 2020

It’s official — we’ve come to the last month of 2020. And boy, it’s been a roller coaster.

Elections, pandemics, bear and bull markets. As analyst Ian King likes to say: It was the year to expect the unexpected.

So, as we reflect on everything that’s happened this year, the team here at Smart Profits Daily asked ourselves one big question: How did we help you through this?

Well, as of this week, the free recommendations this year from Ian King, Michael Carr, Brian Christopher and Steve Fernandez have more than doubled the S&P 500 Index’s year-to-date returns (including dividends).

Overall, our free portfolio is up 36.5%.

So, congrats to everyone who has stuck through the ups and downs in this market.

That’s the entire reason we do what we do here — to give people the confidence they need to beat the market.

And when we looked at our feedback recently, we couldn’t be happier.

David B. is creating fortunes with Ian King’s New Era Fortunes: “I want to commend your staff and you for the outstanding recommendations you have made since I joined in late October. I am up over 40% in a month! I have been equal weighing on every position New Era Fortunes has recommended. Thank you for helping me create future fortunes!”

Rochelle C. is gaining financial freedom with Michael Carr’s One Trade: “I would like to let you know how grateful I am to have found you and be able to join your One Trade service. You are a godsend to the struggling community like me. This is just my second trade since I’m new to the service, having started with $4,000. It turned into $12,000 now, yesterday being the killer gain. I gained $8,000 overall in a matter of less than two weeks. Having $12,000 now under my belt to roll over, I am well on my way to my future richness LOL. Thank you so much for your hard work so people like us can have financial freedom that we never had before.”

Scott K. is making big gains with Brian Christopher’s Profit Line: “Hey Brian, just want to you to know how much I appreciate you and your team at Profit Line! Just booked a 270% gain on [this stock] in just eight months! Thank you so much! Keep up the great work!”

We want to thank everyone who’s written to us this year.

And if we’ve been able to help you through this year with Smart Profits Daily, we want to hear from you!

You can let us know at SmartProfits@BanyanHill.com.

P.S. Last week, we asked you to send in some of your 2021 predictions, and we want to give a shoutout to readers like Sebastian C., Robert H. and Jeff T. for writing in. As Brian Christopher told me while checking out your responses: “I would just like to thank the readers for reaching out. They’re an amazing gauge of what we do. Please keep the insight coming. We’ll work to incorporate it into our work in 2021.”