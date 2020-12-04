Since the start of the year, bitcoin is up almost 150%. But Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has nearly tripled.

Ethereum has outperformed bitcoin largely due to its role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

In just the last six months, the total value locked in the DeFi space has gone from $1 billion to $14 billion. And I don’t think it’s going to stop there.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain what to expect next year as DeFi continues to grow, and what it means for the future of Ethereum:



