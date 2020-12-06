 be_ixf;ym_202012 d_06; ct_50

Poll: Has Your Opinion on Bitcoin Changed?

On Tuesday, the price of bitcoin reached $19,845 — a new all-time high.

The cryptocurrency soared 90% in just two months and is up more than 325% since bottoming in March.

So, our Poll of the Week is: Has your opinion on bitcoin changed?

You can let us know what you think by taking this quick, one-question survey:

