On Tuesday, the price of bitcoin reached $19,845 — a new all-time high.
The cryptocurrency soared 90% in just two months and is up more than 325% since bottoming in March.
So, our Poll of the Week is: Has your opinion on bitcoin changed?
You can let us know what you think by taking this quick, one-question survey:
Loading
Your form has been submitted
Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below: %TRACK_LINK%
We have also attached a copy of your submission.
Server Side Error
We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again.
If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information.
TextStatus: undefined HTTP Error: undefined
Processing your request
Error
Some error has occured.
Get Our Best Newsletters, Absolutely FREE!
Editor’s Note: I, along with a few esteemed colleagues, publish our insight in our e-letters American Investor Today, Smart Profits Daily, Bold Profits Daily, Great Stuff & Bauman Daily. Every day, we send you our very best ideas to help protect and grow your wealth. Sign up below for free.
Investment Research Analyst Bold Profits Publishing
WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..
I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.
- Bob Rowe
I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing
- Dale Leiffer
I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.