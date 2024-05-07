We need power, now more than ever before…

Specifically, electrical power.

One perfect example of this is the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York, which began its operations in 1962.

Its two nuclear reactors once “generated enough electricity to power over 1.3 million average American homes.”

Despite running several decades without serious incident, the plant faced opposition from government officials, regulators and environmental groups who feared a meltdown at the plant would impact New York City and the Hudson River.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo orchestrated closing the plant’s nuclear reactors in 2021 and 2022.

As he once boasted: “I have personally been trying to close it down for 15 years.”

His team projected the shutdown would minimally impact electric bills by less than $50 a year. But as it turns out, it was closer to $500.

New Yorkers are still paying for the plant’s closing. The state’s need for electricity keeps growing, along with the rest of the U.S.

In fact, the U.S. actually dominates nuclear energy production with 772 terawatt hours (TWh), which is over double China’s 383 TWh.

This also means that America counts for 29% of the global total…

All to help electric utility companies face an increasing demand.

As we covered last week, energy storage is one key market that’s profiting from this, thanks to AI.

Utility companies need AI data centers to help meet the skyrocketing demand for energy.

That’s why major tech companies are potentially looking to invest a massive $1 trillion in AI data centers over the next five years…

And nuclear energy is shaping up to be a key solution to help fuel these data centers.

So in this week’s Banyan Edge, we’re spotlighting a special stock in our Strategic Fortunes portfolio…

One that has perfectly positioned itself within this growing area of the energy sector.

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: The April jobs report is in! We cover the surprising results, and how they may affect the Federal Reserve’s future rate-cut decisions. [1:08]

The April jobs report is in! We cover the surprising results, and how they may affect the Federal Reserve’s future rate-cut decisions. [1:08] Tech Trends: Electric utility companies are facing higher demand than ever before. They’re now looking for help from AI data centers … and could potentially leverage nuclear energy. [3:55]

Electric utility companies are facing higher demand than ever before. They’re now looking for help from AI data centers … and could potentially leverage nuclear energy. [3:55] Investing Opportunity: We’re going nuclear with this one. This stock in our Strategic Fortunes portfolio (up about 28% since we recommended it in October 2023) is entrenched in the small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) market. [6:15] (Go here to learn more about investing in “AI Energy.”)

We’re going nuclear with this one. This stock in our Strategic Fortunes portfolio (up about 28% since we recommended it in October 2023) is entrenched in the small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) market. [6:15] Crypto Corner: Thanks to the success of bitcoin’s (BTC) various exchange-traded funds (ETFs), institutions like BlackRock are considering BTC and other cryptos when it comes to pension funds. [11:43]

📈 More Edge: Investing in Energy Storage

Want to delve deeper into the energy market?

One stock in our True Momentum portfolio is an energy storage products and services provider.

It also creates AI-based digital applications for renewable energy and storage applications for its customers, globally.

Right now, this stock is up 128% since being recommended in May 2022.

If you want to join my subscribers in True Momentum, go here to learn more!

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes