No. 1 Tech Play for K-Shaped Recovery

It’s a tale of two recoveries … big, online retailers have rallied. Mom-and-pop stores are closing shop. High-income Americans are getting even wealthier. The rest of America faces grim unemployment numbers.

But as Ted and Clint explain in today’s Your Money Matters, this unusual situation presents an obvious opportunity. Grab your pen and paper because this time, they’ll give you the exact ticker symbol you need to play it.

The Silver Lining

There is a path to a more balanced economy and stock market. But with a slim chance that Washington will provide fiscal stimulus before the election, now is the time to profit from the sectors that benefit from the K-shaped recovery.

Watch today's video to see the charts that flag opportunities for today, and shed light on what's coming tomorrow.

You'll also discover:

This exchange-traded fund gives you exposure to the companies that can profit from the lopsided recovery. (4:58-8:26)

When will we finally see a rotation into cyclical stocks? It all depends on this one thing. (3:54-4:58)

The biggest story stocks like Tesla and Apple are still propping up unsustainable stock market valuations, but history shows us that won’t last forever. Hear what could spark a big rotation … and it could come sooner that you think. (8:28-12:24)

