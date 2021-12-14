The Next Catalyst for Clean Energy Stocks Is Here

$5.8 trillion…

That’s how much the world needs to invest every year to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

That’s a dream come true for investors in clean energy stocks.

And with governments making a unified push for net-zero, that dream is looking like a reality.

Just last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost the U.S. clean energy economy.

The order sets a goal of 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030.

And it’s not just the U.S. that’s asserting net-zero pledges.

Over 130 countries have pledged to be net-zero by 2050.

Together, these countries will create huge demand for clean energy companies worldwide.

Solar Is the Biggest Winner

The next catalyst for clean energy is the Build Back Better bill.

The bill carves out $555 billion to build the clean energy economy.

The White House is pushing to have this bill become law before the new year.

Solar is the biggest winner from the legislation.

The bill will cut the cost of residential rooftop solar by around 30%. This would shorten the eight- to 12-year payback period by three to four years.

This will create HUGE demand for residential solar and battery systems.

And it’s not just consumer demand that will be robust. Utility companies will also be buying a boatload of solar panels and batteries in the coming years.

Global installed solar capacity should grow nearly fivefold by 2035.

Installed battery storage capacity should grow even faster. It could climb 30X during the same time frame.

(Source: BloombergNEF.)

It’s a Great Time to Invest in Clean Energy Stocks

Ian King and I saw the solar and battery boom coming.

So, we recommended Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) to Strategic Fortunes subscribers back in December 2019.

Those that followed were able to lock in a 301% gain in less than two years.

But there’s a solar stock in the Strategic Fortunes portfolio that’s up big.

And we believe it still has plenty of room to grow.

You can find out more in Ian’s new presentation.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It is up 19% on the news that it is set to be acquired by British pest control business Rentokil Initial in a global merger valued at $6.7 billion.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. (OTC: EVGRF), the electric vehicle subsidiary of Chinese property developer Evergrande, is up 10% this morning on a rebound. The stock initially crashed Monday on investor doubts that the repeated funding rounds by the company would be enough for China Evergrande to reorient its business towards electric vehicles in the future.

Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG) develops and manufactures various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It is up 8% on the news that 3M Company is separating its food-safety business to combine it with Neogen in a deal valuing the combined company at about $9.3 billion.

Huaneng Power International Inc. (OTC: HUNGF) is a Chinese electric utility company. It is up 7%, continuing on its momentum from Monday when Chinese officials signaled their support for coal-fired electricity generation to stave off an energy shortage over the winter.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an aerospace company that focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. It is up 7% on the news that it is acquiring SolAero Holdings, a supplier of space solar power products for $80 million in cash.

Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND), the plant-based meat products company, rose 6% after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a sell to a neutral and raised its price target.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities worldwide. It is up 6% on the news that it is repurchasing $395 million in convertible subordinated notes.

Allbirds Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD) manufactures and sells eco-friendly footwear and apparel products. It is up 6% after it announced December 15 as the launch date for Futurecraft.Footprint, a low carbon performance footwear developed in collaboration with Adidas.

Ocado Group plc (OTC: OCDDY) operates as an online grocery retailer in the U.K. It is up 5% after winning a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Norwegian robotics company AutoStore saying it was the inventor and rightful owner of certain technologies used in Ocado’s robotic warehouses.

Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) is an engineering and construction company that is up 5% this morning. The move came after the announcement that NuScale Power, a developer of a new modular nuclear reactors and a subsidiary of Fluor, was going public via a SPAC deal worth 1.9 billion.