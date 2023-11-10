Nothing will transform your portfolio’s returns quite like a reliable trading system.

The best ones filter out market noise and all the psychological biases that make investing seem so complicated. A reliable system can keep you on track, and it can give you the confidence to follow through on your long-term plans for success.

Without a system, so many investors are just “shooting from the hip.” They’re building a portfolio without a specific plan in mind, and their inconsistent strategy often leads to inconsistent results.

Meanwhile, a trading system delivers far more consistent results over the long-run, even though they can take years for their designer to refine.

I spent over a decade on research and development for my Green Zone Power Ratings system — it’s now been extensively tested and proven to outperform the market by 3-to-1.

But my colleague Mike Carr’s latest investing system is unlike anything I’ve ever seen…

Building on some 40 years of experience on the cutting edge of technology and trading, Mike has developed a system that filters out 99% of the Nasdaq’s best stocks to zero in on massive windfalls less than 30 days out — down to the exact price.

For example, on January 3, 2023, Mike’s system detected that Atlassian Corp. (Nasdaq: TEAM) was set to make a big move.

Most investors would’ve balked at the idea. The company’s charts just weren’t anything to write home about, and its financial statements didn’t imply an upcoming spike in price.

But Mike’s system analyzed the stock on a deeper level and calculated it would hit $147.91 within the next 30 days.

Sure enough, on January 13, it hit exactly $147.91.

The same thing happened with Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG), which Mike’s system picked up on February 1 of this year. Nine days later, Diamondback Energy was trading for $146.17 — the exact price target Mike’s system had specified.

This pattern continued throughout the year, too.

Mike pinpointed 161% profit on Zscaler in April…

406% profit on PepsiCo in May…

And 118% profit on Lululemon Athletica in June.

Every single one of these trades would have closed out in less than 30 days.

So what kind of system is Mike using to deliver such precise recommendations for his readers? And which stock is next?

Before we can answer those questions, it’s important to learn how Mike is doing all this.

Ahead of the Curve for 40 Years

You’ve probably already read about Mike Carr here in Banyan Edge, and you may already be aware of his 20-year career with the Air Force.

(With Veteran’s Day this weekend, we’re especially grateful for Mike’s service, and for any of our readers who also served their country’s armed forces over the years. Thank you all for your service.)

During Mike’s decades of service, he held high-level security clearance and calculated trajectories for America’s ballistic nuclear missile arsenal.

This was back in the 1980’s, when the Cold War was still at its peak.

And Mike could’ve told you not just when and where American nuclear missiles might have struck their Soviet targets. He also knew which targets might have been obscured by weather, or which missiles might have needed a little bit more fuel to reach the target.

This isn’t the kind of thing Mike brags about. He’s a relatively unassuming guy, so it’s not something you’d expect (or ever hear about, since most of it was highly classified).

And since all this happened back in the 1980s, Mike was performing all these extremely complicated calculations on massive, gymnasium-sized supercomputers. He even helped create the first, primitive form of the internet with the Pentagon’s ARPANET.

This was all years before the concept of a personal computer or a mouse-and-keyboard interface. Decades before the internet made technical trading possible for retail investors.

But even back then, Mike saw the tremendous potential of this new technology that was already at his fingertips.

He recognized very early on that he had an advantage, and he’s worked tirelessly since then to keep his advantage fresh.

During his downtime while serving with the Air Force, Mike became a self-trained financial expert. And as the computers got smaller and faster, he learned how to push them even further.

Since then, Mike has consistently been a leader in the trading community — including his professorship at the New York Institute of Finance, and his book on trading (a requisite for many financial professionals).

So when Mike announces a new system, I pay close attention…

Only the Top 1%

Like I mentioned above, Mike’s new trading system screens out 99% of the Nasdaq 100 to zero in on the top 1%. He’s targeting fast-moving gains in 30 days or less.

And this week, he’s offering Banyan Edge readers an unprecedented glimpse into his newest system. This is easily one of the most sophisticated trading strategies out there, designed by someone who’s been doing this kind of work since he pioneered it decades ago.

It’s something you simply don’t want to miss.

You can access Mike's research immediately, ahead of his special presentation on Tuesday, November 14.

And stay tuned for his presentation next week!

