My Message From Ground Zero: Invest Right Now

I never thought it could get worse than 9/11, but I was wrong.

This is much worse. New York City is empty.

Almost every store is closed, there’s no traffic in the streets, and the sidewalks are empty of people.

The coronavirus kicked New York right in the teeth.

We’re now at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 3% of cases worldwide within the five boroughs.

There is a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and testing kits. New York is the canary in the coal mine.

Unfortunately, what’s happening here is going to play out across the nation.

In reaction, the stock market has plunged. It had its quickest 30% drop since the Great Depression.

But no one that I know of has ever tried to value stocks based on no customers, sales or earnings.

While the situation looks bleak right now, keep in mind that this will not last. It will have an endpoint and life will carry on.

Us Americans, and especially us New Yorkers, are optimistic people. We’ll figure out a solution sooner rather than later. You can take that to the bank.

The stock market will work its way out of this and be materially higher in the foreseeable future.

So, do yourself a favor and stop worrying about the minute-by-minute market moves.

Instead, take care of your health and the health of your loved ones. That’s where your worry and concern should be focused on — not the stock market.



Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report