Max Profit Alert: Shine On, You Crazy Adam

A Song Of Momentum Trading Hope…

Well, Great Ones, the world is still at war with itself, the market is still head over heels … and depending on how often you scroll through social media, the pessimism increases every day.

I don’t know about you all … but I’m in the mood for a rip-roaring interview!

Yes indeedy, today we’re headed back to the virtual Great Stuff studio … and we’re joined once more by none other than Adam “the Optimist” O’Dell.

Why “the Optimist,” you say? Because Adam comes bearing gifts… The gift of … hope? Yeah, let’s go with that.

Adam’s about to unveil his Max Profit Alert system, a system specifically designed to take advantage of volatility, spit in the face of recessionary fears — patoooey! — and take no prisoners amid the market turmoil.

So without further ado, let’s bring in our featured guest.

Great Stuff:

Adam! Glad to have you back, my man.

We’ve had a few 10X Fortunes and Wednesday Windfalls fans write in asking about when you’d return.

So … what’s new with you?

Adam O’Dell:

Wow, starting out with the hard-hitting questions here, huh? I kid, Joe. Thanks for having me back!

As for what’s new with me, well … let’s face reality.

There’s a lot of negativity in our world right now. Many investors are worried, panicked and downright fearful of if — and how far — the markets may drop over the next few weeks and months.

But I’m not about that. I actually want to encourage all your Great Stuff readers — can I call them the Great Ones too? — because now’s not the time to be afraid. Don’t Panic.

Great Stuff:

Go for it! Also, did you just finish reading Hitchhiker’s Guide or something? Why do you say “Don’t Panic?” At least, I hope it’s Hitchhiker’s and not, you know … Coldplay.

Adam O’Dell:

It’s simple, Joe: I say “Don’t Panic” … because I’m not panicked.

Within all this volatility, there are enormous profit opportunities available — if you know where to look.

The crises we see in the news headlines just reveal them faster. Because even during scary big-picture events — there’s often a window of opportunity that can increase your odds of success enormously.

But only if you act on it.

See, that’s exactly what I built my Max Profit Alert system to do — remove all the emotional and irrational behavior of investing. We can actually capitalize on other investors’ irrationality by finding hidden profit opportunities where others see trouble.

Great Stuff:

So that’s why you’re telling folks about your Max Profit Alert system now?

Adam O’Dell:

Absolutely. It can be hard to make sense of the markets these days. There’s talk of inflation and possible recession.

Great Stuff:

(Whistling quietly in the background.) I wonder who would do such a thing?

Adam O’Dell:

Ummm … right. I read Great Stuff too, you know.

Anyway, while all this is going on, it seems that unemployment numbers are lower than ever before.

Which means if we are headed toward a recession, it’ll be the first “full-employment recession” in our nation’s history.

And the headlines in the mainstream financial media only add to the confusion, Joe.

Great Stuff:

What? I call ‘em like I see ‘em. It’s not pretty out there. Investors gotta be prepared.

Adam O’Dell:

True, and it doesn’t help that the financial media is sending mixed messages. For instance, some so-called experts say a bear market is coming … others are calling for a new bull market to run loose.

If you ask me, I don’t think any of the talking heads truly know what’s going on.

Great Stuff:

Agreed. And it’s a blast making fun of them. You know … with memes?

Adam O’Dell:

I know I’m not a big meme guy, but I can hold my own.

What I do know is that with all the uncertainty in our current market, many investors are looking for direction, answers and a proven strategy to preserve their hard-earned money…

And help them grow their wealth for future generations to enjoy.

Great Stuff:

Ah, I see someone else has stopped worrying about Jim Cramer and learned to love … reality.

I’m with you on ignoring the talking heads. But c’mon, Adam, spill the beans: How does your Max Profit Alert system actually work?

What’s the secret formula? Does it only work under the light of the full moon or something?

Adam O’Dell:

Umm … no. In essence, it can all be boiled down to human emotion. Let me explain.

People are emotional creatures. We’re driven instinctually by feelings of fear, greed, guilt, love and loss…

Great Stuff:

♫You should’ve been gooone! Knowing how I made you feel! ♫

Adam O’Dell:

I was waiting for song lyrics, but did you have to do Steve Perry?

Great Stuff:

It’s an emotional song about love and loss. What’d you expect? Ed Sheeran?

Adam O’Dell:

Ed … no. You know what? Never mind…

These emotions often override logic, especially when our sensations are heightened and we try to make critical decisions.

Instead of basing our decisions on logic — which should be the case when it comes to investing — most of us let emotion get in the way.

It’s been this way ever since investing began, and I’m convinced it’ll be this way as long as people are investing.

But for me and those who follow my insights, it’s a good thing that investors get so emotional … because it creates unending profit opportunities … if you know where to look. It gets even better if you have a proven, reliable system that does all the hard work for you!

Think about it like this: When enough people abandon logic and give in to their emotions … by either overbuying or overselling a particular stock or asset, it creates a crisis in that asset.

Once that crisis hits a specific tipping point, my Max Profit Alert sends me a signal about that opportunity. These windows of opportunity are brief, so the profits can materialize pretty fast.

Great Stuff:

Yes! I absolutely love sentiment analysis. I was born to do it.

But just how fast are we talking here? Are we looking at “Plaid mode” fast?

Hot Pocket in a deep fryer fast?

Uber Eats from the bar down the road kinda fast?

Adam O’Dell:

What? What in the world have you been eating, Joe? Did the pandemic do this to you?

Great Stuff:

Unfortunately, I was always like this. And I’ve mostly laid off the Totino’s pizza rolls. Mostly…

Adam O’Dell:

Well, you want fast? How about this fast:

A 140% gain in 51 days on the Russell 2000, a collection of small-cap stocks.

A 21% gain in 91 days on a materials fund.

A 36% gain in 14 days on another Russell 2000 play.

An incredible 221% in just 87 days on Chevron Corporation.

All while the market dropped 8% during the last eight months?

Not bad, considering these trades took place over what’s been called the “worst first half for the market in 50 years.”

Great Stuff:

Shine on, you crazy diamond! Those gains are incredible. But there has to be more to it than just managing emotion, right?

Adam O’Dell:

Well, you’re right. You see, my goal was to develop a rational, methodical system that would help me make money off the irrational emotions of others. In essence, I use logic to make money off other people’s illogic.

I do that with my proprietary three-filter Max Profit Alert system.

Great Stuff:

Adam’s out here bringing order to chaos! Management to mayhem!

Oh boy, this must be where the fun begins!

Adam O’Dell:

You bet! The first filter is what I call the T:M Quotient. The T:M Quotient is all about identifying the stock’s trend and momentum.

Now, I can’t reveal the exact formula and time frames I look at to determine whether or not the stock meets my desired trend and momentum quotient. Can’t reveal all my tricks now, can I?

Great Stuff:

I mean, you could. But where’s the fun in that? There’s no antici…

Adam O’Dell:

But the basic questions I’m asking are: “Which direction is the stock price heading?” and “How fast is it moving?”

A stock isn’t a candidate for my Max Profit Alert until the trend and momentum quotient is met.

Once my T:M Quotient is met, I then go to my second filter: identifying the driving emotion.

This is where I look for what’s influencing the stock’s price movement. It’s the primary driver of a stock’s trend and momentum.

Now, this can be as easy as googling news on the stock or as tedious as reading the quarterly statements of a company, line by line. It just depends on the stock.

When other investors emotionally follow the stock’s movement in these cases, that’s where the opportunity for my third filter begins.

Great Stuff:

…pation.

Adam O’Dell:

Lol, come on now. Let me finish…

Now, that third filter is the “buy trigger.”

Now, I have to admit, I don’t attempt to buy at the EXACT point of maximum pessimism or maximum optimism. That would be too risky. I wait for the stock to show a sign that a turnaround is in the works.

In other words, I wait until most of the emotional sellers are gone, and the only people left holding the stock are those who are serious — those who want the stock for the long term. That’s when our risk has been reduced, and the maximum profit potential is restored.

The best thing is, with Max Profit Alert, I’m able to find incredible gains before the rest of the mainstream financial news media even knows what’s going on.

Great Stuff:

Sounds simple enough, Adam … but I’m still glad you’re the one doing the heavy lifting. (And I’m sure your readers thank you for that too.)

But let’s get serious. Can you share an example of how your Max Profit Alert system has played this out in the real world?

Adam O’Dell:

Serious? From you? Sigh … seriously?

OK, sure. We had a 69% gain that my Max Profit Alert found in 98 days on the Royal Bank of Canada. I recommended it right before Bloomberg broke the news that the bank would be leading a group of investors in setting up the country’s new stock exchange.

And then there was the 302% gain I made on Barrick Gold in 160 days. I recommended this trade in early 2020, right before the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then there’s the 118% gain I made on Marathon Oil in 147 days. This was a major energy play I recommended right before the start of the oil fiasco.

Great Stuff:

Man, you’re rattling these bangers off like a sailor reminiscing about hijinks on the high seas. Nicely done, Adam — and congrats!

So you’re finding these Max Profit Alert trades in both bull markets and bear markets?

Adam O’Dell:

That’s right. Plain and simple, I created my Max Profit Alert to help people prosper no matter what’s happening in the markets … no matter what the Fed is saying … no matter what new global catastrophes are taking place.

Bull market, bear market, flat market, short-term rally … even a major market crash … it doesn’t matter.

My Max Profit Alert is a special proprietary system that alerts me to hidden opportunities no one else can see … opportunities that give the investors who follow my lead the chance to make life-changing profits.

In fact, over the last 10 years, my Max Profit Alert system has found 97 double- or triple-digit gains … each one averaging about 90% and lasting just 90 days on average.

Great Stuff:

So you can see gains that no one else can see? Call that investing with a Sixth Sense…

Now, is there anything else you’d like our Great Ones to know before we ride off into the sunset together?

Adam O’Dell:

Together?

Great Stuff:

Didn’t you read the interview contract? I always ride off into the sunset with interviewees. It’s just so…

Adam O’Dell:

Joe, I know there’s a lot of doom and gloom going on in the world right now. And while I realize times are tough for people…

Riding off into the sunset isn’t going to help the Great Ones.

Great Stuff:

No. But the view is nice.

Adam O’Dell:

Fine. But I built my Max Profit Alert for more than just looks. I built it to help you prosper during these uncertain times and protect your wealth along the way.

In fact, from here on out, you can ignore the threats of inflation, recession or any other economic and geopolitical crisis. And you can forget all the negative headlines you see in the news media.

I’m going to show you how to make irrational, fear-based decisions a thing of the past — and how to use my Max Profit Alert to turn crisis into opportunity.

Great Stuff:

Oh, I’ve got my trusty trading hat on already! (Don’t ask. It’s lucky … for reasons.) So how can Great Ones learn more about Max Profit Alert?

Adam O’Dell:

On August 30 at 11 a.m. ET, I’m dishing out all the details in an exclusive live event.

Don’t worry: I’ve got a special invite for all the Great Ones to join in. You can click right here to learn more.

Great Stuff:

You heard the man, Great Ones!

Mark your calendars now: August 30, all y’all will find out how to use Adam’s Max Profit Alert for yourselves. Everything you need to know is right here.

And with that, I’d like to thank Adam for blessing us with his virtual presence once more. We’ll continue our irregularly scheduled programming tomorrow!

In the meantime, here’s where you can find our other junk — erm, I mean where you can check out some more Greatness:

Regards,



Joseph Hargett

Editor, Great Stuff