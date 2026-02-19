Market Rebel Report: is a monthly equity research service from Jon Najarian designed to uncover little-known stocks that could be positioned in front of a powerful wave of institutional buying.

While most investors chase headlines and mega-cap names already plastered across financial TV, the Market Rebel Report focuses on something far more important:

Where the Smart Money is quietly moving next.

Each month, Jon applies the same principles behind his legendary work in Unusual Options Activity (UOA) — but instead of complicated options trades, he delivers one clear equity idea backed by deep institutional positioning, technical confirmation, and disciplined risk analysis.

No guesswork. No hype. No need to trade options.

The goal is simple: Help everyday investors potentially benefit from the same kind of “freight train of institutional money” that has powered some of the market’s biggest winners.

Whether the opportunity is emerging in AI, energy, defense, industrials, metals, or another overlooked corner of the market — the Market Rebel Report aims to spotlight it before it becomes a headline.

Because the biggest gains rarely happen in the stocks everyone is already talking about.

They happen where the Smart Money is building quietly — and the Market Rebel Report helps you see it.

Who this is for

Investors who want straightforward equity ideas backed by institutional positioning — without trading complicated options. Ideal for those looking to potentially capitalize on emerging trends before they become widely recognized, while maintaining disciplined risk awareness.