 be_ixf;ym_202201 d_28; ct_50

Select Page

Market Fears, GE’s Fall From Grace and Charles’ Canine Companion

Lina Lee

Posted by | Jan 28, 2022 | , ,

1 minute, 43 second read

Market Fears, GE’s Fall From Grace and Charles’ Canine Companion

Volatility is still ruling the markets right now.

But as Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi says: “Volatility is the price we pay for higher returns.”

That’s why his Real Talk this week is all about not panicking … because pullbacks are normal.

In fact, most of the stock market’s returns have been concentrated in periods of the greatest fear — like right now and at the end of bear markets.

So, now’s the time to stay patient and use this time to take advantage of great opportunities to pick up quality businesses at bargain prices.

And in case you missed it, be sure to catch up on the latest episodes of The Charles Mizrahi Show below!

Charles has sat down with several bestselling authors recently. Their insights on everything from General Electric’s rise and fall to the complex biology of man’s best friend are must-listens…

Fear Is a Powerful Emotion
We’re seeing it right now in the markets. And when faced with tough decisions, most people aren’t always able to squash their fears and stick to the facts. Charles sat down with author Leonard Mlodinow to find out why.
It Was Once the Most-Owned Stock in America
General Electric powered the country. But then, it all came crashing down. Charles looked at a great example of how the wrong leadership can turn a business for the worse with author Thomas Gryta.
A Country the Size of New Jersey Is Solving Some of the World’s Biggest Issues…
It’s the stuff of science fiction. And Charles sat down with author Avi Jorisch to uncover how top innovators are helping to make the world a better place through dozens of groundbreaking inventions.
“I Do Some of My Best Thinking When I’m Walking My Dog”
Some of Charles’ best ideas come from walks with his dog, Riley. But what about Riley? He wondered what our canine companions think about. So, to find out, he invited biologist and dog expert Marc Bekoff on the show.

Regards,

Lina Lee

Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk

Recommended For You

The Fed Kills Momentum Trade

The Fed Kills the Momentum Trade

long-term reversion bad news for momentum traders

A Very Mean Reversion

Share This