Market Fears, GE’s Fall From Grace and Charles’ Canine Companion

Volatility is still ruling the markets right now.

But as Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi says: “Volatility is the price we pay for higher returns.”

That’s why his Real Talk this week is all about not panicking … because pullbacks are normal.

In fact, most of the stock market’s returns have been concentrated in periods of the greatest fear — like right now and at the end of bear markets.

So, now’s the time to stay patient and use this time to take advantage of great opportunities to pick up quality businesses at bargain prices.

And in case you missed it, be sure to catch up on the latest episodes of The Charles Mizrahi Show below!

Charles has sat down with several bestselling authors recently. Their insights on everything from General Electric’s rise and fall to the complex biology of man’s best friend are must-listens…

It Was Once the Most-Owned Stock in America

General Electric powered the country. But then, it all came crashing down. Charles looked at a great example of how the wrong leadership can turn a business for the worse with author Thomas Gryta.

