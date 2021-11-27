Kiss Your Electric Bill Goodbye

Happy Thanksgiving!

We hope you had a wonderful holiday full of food, relaxation and family.

Normally I don’t write to you directly. But I had a quick story I wanted to share with you.

This Thanksgiving was my husband’s and my first time hosting in our new house.

Twenty guests … five children ages 5 and under … managing multiple menus for every type of eater under the sun (vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian)…

It was chaos.

So, I was only half listening to my husband earlier this week as he checked our electric bill online.

“What the heck is this?”

“What?”

“It says here our bill is going up again starting in January. And overall, it’ll be $15 a month more by 2026.”

“For Pete’s sake!”

I walked away after that small reaction because I had tofurky to look after and salmon to buy. But it got me thinking…

Utility companies, for the most part, are a monopoly.

After all, if they raise prices, what are you going to do? Not use electricity and water?

Fortunately, there’s an alternative that’s going to change the energy market as we know it.

Ian King calls it “infinergy,” or infinite energy.

This is a revolutionary source of energy that will power more and more of the world.

It’s part of a niche energy market that’s expected to be worth $16 trillion over the next decade.

You see, we now have access to the cheapest electricity in history.

Governments and Fortune 500 companies are going all-in on this revolutionary energy source.

Infinergy was made possible by a Nobel Prize-winning discovery over 70 years ago. And we finally have the technology and incentives in place to bring it to the masses.

And there’s a company that’s already at the forefront of this revolution.

Like Apple and Tesla, it’s providing an all-in-one solution. It’s created an ecosystem for its great products, so it retains loyal customers.

Ian expects $16 trillion to pour into this industry over the next decade. That’s 1,800% growth from where it is now!

That means there’s plenty of upside ahead for this stock.

I can’t give you all the details here. But if you’d like to hear from Ian himself, I encourage you to click this link to watch his full presentation.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing