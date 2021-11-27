Profit-Taking: A Great Stuff Picks Portfolio Review!

What’s The Deal With Great Stuff Picks?

All right, Great Ones, I hope you saved room for dessert after gorging yourself on Thanksgiving turkey!

You asked for it, and it’s finally here: The Great Stuff Picks portfolio!

And there was much rejoicing. Yeah….

Now, some of you newer Great Ones might be wondering:

What is the Great Stuff Picks portfolio?

Why haven’t I seen it before?

Where can I find it?

I know your questions. I know your dreams. I know all the investments you want to see.

I’m the cult of personality! Like Jerome Powell and Kennedy, I’m the cult of personality.

Enough with the lyrical break. I’m nothing like either of those people … thank God.

But Great Stuff has its own cult of personality … at least judging by your emails. And boy howdy, is it a doozy.

So, let’s look at the rules of the road for this fully operational — and free — investing portfolio:

• First, as noted, the Great Stuff Picks portfolio is a free service. As a free service, you don’t get all the bells and whistles of a paid portfolio research service. That means no dedicated portfolio page (i.e., it doesn’t live anywhere).

• The Great Stuff Picks portfolio doesn’t have real-time trade alerts. You have to read Great Stuff daily for potential recommendations. In other words, if you miss a day of Great Stuff, you could very well miss a new recommendation. So, you should really make Great Stuff a part of your balanced breakfast — it goes well with Lucky Charms — or as part of your evening ritual alongside a tasty beverage.

• The Great Stuff Picks portfolio isn’t actively managed like other paid services. If I recommend a stock, when you choose to buy it and at what price is completely up to you. The same goes for exiting a recommendation. I’ll certainly let you know when I think it’s time to take profits. But your risk tolerance and investment goals are your own.

• Finally, and this should go without saying, neither I nor any Great Stuff team member owns or has a vested interest in any of the stocks or companies recommended in the Great Stuff Picks portfolio. Them’s the rules, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And now, without any further ado, here’s the portfolio you need to see:

Great Stuff Picks: The Big Picture

That’s right, Great Ones! We’re sitting on not one … not two … not three … but six 100%+ winners!

How’d ya like them apples?

What’s more, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is closing in fast on a 100% gain, and we just bought NVDA stock back in June! That’s a near-100% gain in less than six months … from a free portfolio!

Additionally, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is up nearly 30% in just one month, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) is up about 10% in roughly two months.

OK, that 10% gain isn’t all that much to write home about. But it should give you some nice table conversation about “gains” and “Chinese EV stocks” and “green energy” … or something like that.

Now, I’ll dive into individual stocks here in just a second. But first, I’d like to point out some overall numbers:

• Average Open Position Gains: 89.5%.

• Open Position Win Rate: 83.3%.

• Lifetime Closed/Open Position Gains: 63%.

• Lifetime Closed/Open Win Rate: 75%.

How’s that for a free financial e-zine? What can I say, except: “You’re welcome!”

Great Stuff Picks: Profit-Taking

The time has come, Mr. Great Stuff said, to talk of many things: of stocks and ships and sealing wax … of cabbages and kings! And why the stock market is boiling hot. And whether these pigs have wings.

Great Ones, it’s time to say goodbye to a few long-term holdings in the Great Stuff Picks portfolio. We’re cashing in our chips and taking profits on a few struggling picks, so let’s look at those now:

Sell CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD)

We had an excellent run with CRWD stock, but it’s time to drop it like it’s hot. CrowdStrike is coming under pressure from heavy competition in the cybersecurity space, and CRWD stock has struggled as a result.

The shares are now below their 200-day moving average and could struggle to regain that perch anytime soon. But we’re not leaving CRWD stock empty-handed, no sir! Quite the opposite. We’re locking in a 314% gain, Great Ones! Booya!

Sell Amkor Technology (Nasdaq: AMKR)

Semiconductor maker Amkor seems like it would be a great play for the chip shortage, but it’s getting squeezed out by bigger players. As such, Amkor’s growth is limited in this market, where size certainly matters. Still, we’re banking a 150% gain on AMKR stock … so we have that going for us, which is nice.

Sell Cummins (NYSE: CMI)

The entire reason Great Stuff Picks bought into Cummins was for the hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) angle. But Cummins has been extremely slow on the uptake for hydrogen, even though the entire diesel and heavy-truck market is heading in that direction.

If it’s not careful, Cummins is gonna get beat to the punch by Great Stuff Picks holdings Hyzon Motors (Nasdaq: HYZN) and Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG). Because of its lack of urgency in the HFC space, we’re out with a minor gain of about 10%.

Sell iRobot (Nasdaq: IRBT)

I feel particularly bad about this stock, Great Ones. We could’ve banked a triple-digit gain on IRBT stock back in February. At the time, I thought iRobot’s growth would continue to expand as its popularity grew in the U.S. Prior to 2020, more than half of iRobot’s sales came from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Last year, iRobot gained massive traction in the U.S. due to the pandemic … but that acceptance and growth appear to have petered out.

Will there be a resurgence of robot vacuum cleaners and mops in the U.S.? Maybe. But now’s not the time to speculate. Now’s the time to conserve capital. We’re gonna take that 3.5% gain and leave IRBT stock to charge for a while.

Great Stuff Picks: Controversial Holdings

But! But! But! What about Roku? Disney? Hyzon? Aren’t you gonna sell those?

Short answer? No.

Long answer? Noooooooo.

Seriously, though … Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Hyzon Motors all represent the future of their respective markets. Whether or not Wall Street sees their potential is another matter.

Yes, I know I can be right in one hand and crap in the other and see which gets full first, but I believe in these companies.

IMO, Wall Street has it dead wrong on all three.

For instance, the only reason Roku stock is down is because analysts are fretting over slowing device sales. Sure, devices are important for growing Roku’s install base … but everyone and their mother saw this device shortage coming.

Have we not talked about the semiconductor shortage all year? Why the sudden fear? Especially when Roku’s ad revenue is going through the roof.

The same is true with Walt Disney. Its trio of streaming services — Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — combine to form the largest streaming base in the world. Furthermore, Disney has the biggest and best slate of proprietary content on the market. Star Wars. Disney. Pixar. Marvel. The potential here is astronomical.

And when the pandemic is finally over, Disney will be able to leverage all of those franchises with its theme parks, merchandising and movie theaters. It’s not a matter of if DIS stock will rally, but when.

And finally, Hyzon Motors. I keep telling y’all how big the HFC market is gonna be. Are you listening? Let me recap a few key points:

• The time to fill up your HFC tank is much faster than electric vehicle charging.

• Batteries are extremely heavy and will cut into semi-truck load capacity. HFCs are miles better.

• Batteries just don’t work as well in cold weather, leading to more mileage and better performance with HFCs.

• Once the trucking industry moves toward HFCs, commercial cars will follow.

Did we get in too early on Hyzon? Probably. But the company has a lot of growth in its future. We’re gonna make back those losses and then some. Hyzon is gonna be huge — just be patient and keep holding.

And that’s it. That’s the Great Stuff Picks portfolio review! Sorry it took so long to get to you. I’ve been a bit busy, you know.

Anywho… One final note before I go: You can sell any Great Stuff Picks position anytime you get too uncomfortable!

My risk tolerance might not be the same as yours. My investment goals may not be the same as yours. Do not keep holding a painful position just because you haven’t seen a “sell” notice from Great Stuff.

I extensively research and vet each and every Great Stuff Picks position, but I haven’t extensively researched and vetted your financial situation. You do what’s best for you.

And as always, thank you for coming to my Great Chat!

