 be_ixf;ym_202111 d_26; ct_50

Select Page

Why Solar Stocks Will Crush Investors’ Expectations

Ian King

Posted by | Nov 26, 2021 | ,

34 second read

Why Solar Stocks Will Crush Investors’ Expectations

Right now, solar and wind generate about 12% of the world’s power.

But that number will climb a lot over the coming decades.

In fact, solar and wind should supply half of all global power by 2050.

And that creates a massive investment opportunity.

In today’s video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss why solar stocks will soar in the years ahead.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King cryptocurrency bitcoin expert at banyan hill publishing signature

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

 

Morning Movers

It’s Black Friday, so the stock market closed early today.

Enjoy your holiday shopping! We hope you find some great deals.

Recommended For You

clean energy

Your Guide to Clean Energy’s $550 Billion Windfall

bitcoin growth

Bitcoin + the Dow: A 2022 Match!

Share This