If You Didn’t Listen, It’s Not Too Late — Here’s 1 Great Buy Today

It didn’t take a crystal ball to know that the oil services and equipment industry was facing huge headwinds.

Last December, I told you there’s simply too much oil and not enough demand.

Why the heck would someone want to own companies that sell equipment to oil drillers — especially with oil drillers cutting back supply?

Anyone who took my advice and avoided this industry also avoided huge losses. Today, I have a new recommendation … one that will put money in your pocket.

But before I share it with you, I want to reveal a secret for making big gains in a volatile market. It’s the same secret that allowed me to avoid making a lousy investment in oil last December.

And here it is: Buy financially sound companies when they’re trading at bargain prices.

If you’ve been following my Winning Investor Daily updates, you already know this is the same message I’ve had all along.

That’s because the future, by definition, is uncertain. Anyone who tells you they can predict the future is either a liar or a fool.

No one has any idea when the coronavirus lockdown will end, or how many people it will kill.

That’s why we want to invest in financially sound companies that will grow regardless of the coronavirus outbreak.

In my latest video, I explain why the oil services and equipment industry was doomed before anyone knew about the coronavirus. I also recommend one tech stock that everyone should have in their portfolio.



