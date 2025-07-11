Earlier this year, I warned that Apple was falling behind in the AI race.

The company’s keynote was underwhelming, with CEO Tim Cook showing off what amounted to a fresh coat of paint on its operating systems and not much more.

While rivals like Nvidia, Meta and Microsoft keep leaning into AI innovation, Apple seems content to sit on the sidelines.

And I wondered if Apple, like Nokia before it, would become a once-dominant company that whiffed on the next big technology shift.

But there are rumors flying that something else is taking shape within Apple’s Cupertino headquarters.

Cook might be returning to the company’s tried-and-true playbook of waiting until the moment is right, then redefining technology.

In other words, Apple’s next category-defining device might already be in the works.

And if the rumors are true, it won’t just bend expectations…

It’ll fold them.

A Fold in the Future

Multiple sources are now reporting that Apple is deep into the development of not one, but two foldable iPhone prototypes.

One appears to follow a clamshell design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip.

The other folds like a book, much like the Galaxy Z Fold.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but a deep dive into the company’s supply chain activity usually reveals what’s really going on behind the scenes…

And it appears Apple is working with both LG Display and Samsung Display to develop ultra-thin, flexible OLED panels.

Insiders say the company is aiming for a crease-less screen, under-display Face ID and a form factor that’s as thin as a current iPhone, even when it’s folded.

There’s also talk of Apple Pencil support and advanced haptics, which is how devices simulate the feeling of touch.

Early prototypes suggest this device might blur the lines between phone and tablet, offering a truly hybrid experience.

And Apple’s timing could be perfect.

Foldables are still a niche segment, but they’re growing quickly.

Some forecasts predict foldables will make up nearly 5% of the smartphone market by 2028…

Nearly doubling last year’s sales.

Samsung owns the lion’s share of that market today, but even its most loyal customers complain about bulk, hinge durability and high prices.

Apple has waited years to enter the space. And you can bet it’s because the company wants to get all three of those things right.

If they succeed, it could trigger a new wave of demand for iPhones…

Which is exactly the upgrade cycle Apple needs right now.

The iPhone is still Apple’s most important product, driving more than half of its revenue.

But growth is slowing. Sales have declined year-over-year, particularly in China, and consumers are holding onto their devices longer.

A foldable iPhone would introduce an entirely new reason to upgrade your iPhone.

It would also be Apple’s first major form factor change since the iPhone X in 2017.

Of course, Apple hasn’t said what the new model will be called.

Some suggest it’ll be the “iPhone Fold.” Others think it could launch under a new product line entirely.

Either way, it might be the most exciting thing Apple has done with the iPhone in a decade.

And we’ve seen how this plays out before.

When Apple rolls out new features, its component makers often soar.

Companies like Skyworks…

Cirrus Logic…

And others delivered over 1,000% gains after they became key Apple suppliers.

But I believe something even bigger is coming…

Something that could lead to seismic gains.

Here’s My Take

A foldable iPhone would mark a new pivot in Apple’s hardware strategy.

But I believe it’s just scratching the surface of what’s to come.

I’ve spent months investigating the inner workings of Apple, and I believe I’ve uncovered the company’s most ambitious project ever.

This project has been in development for more than a decade…

And it was personally inspired by Steve Jobs before his passing.

It’s not a foldable phone or an upgraded watch. It’s much, much bigger.

I’m talking about a new class of computing…

One that could surpass the impact of the iPhone, the iPad and even the Mac.

This initiative has already attracted hundreds of millions in investment, yet very few people know what’s coming.

But I’ve been following the breadcrumbs.

And I believe I’ve found the one company at the center of it all…

A tiny supplier responsible for a critical component Apple can’t build on its own.

This company’s stock trades for less than $30 a share right now.

But if Apple’s rollout goes the way I expect, this small firm could see gains that rival the best-performing Apple suppliers of the past decade.

And if you’re already a member of Strategic Fortunes, I recently sent you a report containing all the details.

If you’re not a member and want to know more…

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

Editor’s Note: We’d love to hear from you!

If you want to share your thoughts or suggestions about the Daily Disruptor, or if there are any specific topics you’d like us to cover, just send an email to dailydisruptor@banyanhill.com.

Don’t worry, we won’t reveal your full name in the event we publish a response. So feel free to comment away!