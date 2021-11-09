Join the 3D-Printing Boom With This ETF

If you aren’t investing in 3D-printing stocks right now, you’re missing the boat.

3D printing is at a tipping point. It’s quickly becoming a mass-market technology.

According to Grandview Research, shipments of 3D printers are expected to surpass 15 million per year by 2028.

That’s over seven times higher than this year.

Adoption is inevitable. 3D printing’s value is too great to ignore.

And there’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that makes it easy to join the 3D-printing boom…

A Superior Technology

3D printing offers fast production times and often lower costs.

According to the “State of 3D Printing 2021” report, 87% of users claim 3D printing increased their speed of innovation.

And for small parts, 3D printing has contributed to cost savings of up to 90%.

Plus, the technology works well with complex shapes.

That opens the door for use cases like 3D-printed meat and automobile parts.

3D Printing’s Growth Is Just Starting

In the past, 3D printing was mainly for prototypes. But that’s changing.

Of the users that have invested heavily and understand the technology, 49% are using 3D printing in production.

This indicates that 3D printing’s growth is just starting. Industry analysts agree.

The global 3D printing market should generate $62.8 billion in revenue by 2028.

That’s 356% higher than last year.

(Source: ResearchAndMarkets.)

Ian King and I are always discussing which technologies have the most potential.

And as a technology with huge benefits and growth ahead…

3D printing has all of the makings of a breakthrough technology.

To buy into this trend, you can pick up shares of The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).

It’s been moving higher in recent weeks and still has room to run.

How to Invest in the Hottest Startups

3D printing is just one of the technologies we’re excited about at Winning Investor Daily.

But there’s a handful of others with even more growth potential.

However, many of the hottest companies in these industries aren’t public yet.

Right now, there are over 700 amazing startups sitting on the sidelines…

Some of them are already household names. And they’re worth a total of $2.3 trillion.

That’s why you need to watch Ian’s new presentation right away.

He explains how anyone — not just Wall Street insiders — can grab shares of these companies before they go public.

Click here to watch Ian’s presentation now.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) is a software analytics company that is up 35% this morning. The move came after the company reported results for Q3 with both an earnings and revenue beat, which prompted several Wall Street analysts to upgrade their expectations on the stock.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) is an online game platform and game creation system. It is up 32% on earnings news that was upbeat, showing that the platform was growing despite kids returning back to school.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) develops self-driving car technologies. It is up 18% on the news that its lidar vehicle navigation solution has been selected for Nvidia’s autonomous vehicle development platform.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) is a Canadian gold and silver producer that is up 16% this morning. The move came after Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining agreed to buy the company for $2.8 billion.

Five9 Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN) provides cloud software for contact centers enabling omnichannel customer interactions including voice, SMS, chat, email, social, video and more. It is up 15% after beating expectations for Q3 and raising guidance for the next quarter.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) provides security, automation and smart home solutions to home and business customers. It is up 14% after announcing that it is expanding its reach with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar and will begin cross-selling solar products.

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SGPRF) is a property development and media conglomerate that is up 14% today. The stock is rising as two companies, Cuscaden Peak and Keppel, keep outbidding each other to buy Singapore Press.

Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) operates an online marketplace for pet care. It is up 13% after reporting strong results for Q3 that were up as people increased pet ownership during the pandemic.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) operates a direct current fast-charging network for battery electric vehicles. It is up 13% on the news that it is expanding its partnership with Uber and GM by building more fast-charging stalls across the country than initially planned.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite residential decking products. It is up 12% on strong earnings for Q3 that were driven by an increased demand for outdoor living products during the pandemic.