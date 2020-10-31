Seven years ago, the world’s most valuable company wasn’t Apple, Amazon or Microsoft.

It was Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM).

The oil giant was making massive profits as the price of gas soared to more than $3.50 a gallon.

But when gas prices started to fall in the second half of 2014, Exxon Mobil failed to maintain its momentum.

Then the global COVID-19 pandemic greatly reduced travel and shipping, which crushed the world’s demand for oil.

Today, XOM is down nearly 70% from its 2014 high.

Exxon Mobil: 2014–2020

And an announcement on Thursday that the company will lay off 14,000 employees and contractors is another bad sign for this former stock market powerhouse.

But while oil companies struggle, tech stocks continue to dominate.

For example, Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) is now worth nearly three times as much as Exxon Mobil, even though it only went public 10 years ago.

And Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) is now worth as much as Exxon Mobil, despite going public just one year ago.

The thing is, the world is changing faster than ever before to adapt to our new way of living.

Read on to find out how you can prepare for more changes ahead.

Tech Is Helping Us Adapt to the Pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire world.

Nonessential businesses have been either shut down or forced to operate at a limited capacity.

Many people now work from home rather than commute to the office.

And more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 globally, while a full-scale vaccine rollout still seems far away.

So far, we’ve seen tech companies thrive by helping us adapt to the pandemic.

Zoom, which I mentioned earlier in this article, is a great example. Its videoconferencing software has become a necessity for remote working, and its stock is up over 600% since the start of 2020.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) is a home fitness stock that Ian King recommended to Smart Profits Daily readers in December 2019. Its indoor bicycles became extremely popular once gyms closed down. PTON is up more than 350% since the beginning of the year.

And DocuSign Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU), a company that manages electronic contracts to help make remote business faster and easier, has skyrocketed nearly 200% in 2020.

How to Make 1,000% Gains in Just 1 Year

There are many huge tech opportunities today as a result of the pandemic. But there will be even more once the pandemic is over.

That’s because next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and Big Data are ushering in a new era for tech investors.

All of these technologies, and more, are finally starting to go mainstream at the same time. And that sets up small, innovative companies to make massive gains — even bigger ones than Zoom, Peloton and DocuSign made this year.

In fact, Ian explains in his brand-new presentation how investors who buy the right tech stocks at the right time could make 1,000% gains in as little as 12 months.

And as Wall Street ditches old companies like Exxon Mobil in favor of hot new tech stocks, we could see more 1,000% winners than ever before in history.

That’s why it’s crucial that you watch Ian’s presentation now and learn about three little-known tech stocks that are on the leading edge of some of the biggest tipping-point trends of the 2020s.

We’ll also continue to keep you up to date on the latest tech trends in future Smart Profits Daily articles.

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line