 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_01; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: Are You Voting in the 2020 Election?

Posted by | Nov 1, 2020 |

25 second read

Poll: Are You Voting in the 2020 Election?

The presidential election is on Tuesday, November 3.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, over 69 million Americans have already voted.

That includes over 46 million mail-in ballots and over 23 million in-person votes.

The presidential election is on Tuesday, November 3.

For the past several elections, the average voter turnout has been 55%. But it’s possible that this election could end up having a much higher turnout.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Are you voting in the 2020 presidential election?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

Prepare for a New Era of Next-Generation Tech

America’s Greatest Decade Ever Has Arrived

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This