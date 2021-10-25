Inflation? Stagflation?? 3 Plays for the Worst-Case Scenario

The Fed insists inflation will be short-lived.

But … what if that’s not the case?

A steepening yield curve means the bond market may be worried about exactly that. If the Fed tightens monetary policy into a weakening global economy, stagflation could become a self-fulling prophecy.

Does that mean we’re in for a repeat of the 1970s?

In today’s edition of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint give you the surprising answer.

3 Tickers to Consider

Watch today’s video to hear about the indicators that Ted and Clint are watching to determine what comes next. And the three specific recommendations (tickers and all) you can consider to profit.

