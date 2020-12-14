Some of the worst-performing investments of the year are set for an epic rebound in 2021.

In this week’s Your Money Matters, I ask Ted and Clint Lee the question: “If you had $1 million to put in just one opportunity for the next year, where would you put it?”

Their choices may surprise you. But they have good reasons for making them. And they show you evidence that these plays will soar in 2021.

Profits in Unexpected Places

Despite benchmarks chasing new highs on a weekly basis, some sectors are still sitting at historically low price levels. Investors have overlooked these value opportunities … for now.

Watch today’s video to see why that’s about to change:

Dollar weakness + a rebound in energy stocks = big profits from this ETF. (1:21-7:32)

The biggest misconception about residential REITs is also why they will skyrocket … just as they have after every financial crisis. (7:32-10:38)

Why these REITs could rebound even faster than they have in the past. (10:38-14:36)

And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter