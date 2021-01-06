“If I can make it one year, I’ll be happy.”

That’s what I told my sister after my first day on the job at Banyan Hill. I had very little experience in finance, and the market jargon on day one already felt like too much.

I’d graduated from college as an English major … and, if I’m being honest, I didn’t know the first thing about the stock market.

Hired as an editorial assistant, my job was to take our company’s financial analysis and make it easy for our subscribers to read.

In my mind, the stock market was as fast-paced and confusing as I’d seen in movies. And investing was a complex art that required attention at all times.

I didn’t think I’d ever be able to understand it — much less help anyone else understand it.

Fast-forward to today, and I’m happy to report that I’m now celebrating my two-year anniversary with the company, talking to you about the same market I once thought I’d never fully grasp.

In the past year, I’ve written confidently about the best ways to make profits in the markets, which IPOs to avoid and strategies using special situations.

So, how did I get to this point?

Well, I was fortunate enough to be working for Charles Mizrahi — a Wall Street veteran who’s famous for boiling down complex ideas into simple strategies.

As I became more familiar with him and his approach — even after being sure I’d never understand the markets — I started picking things up left and right.

A Simple Approach

After nearly four decades in the business as a former floor trader, money manager and hedge fund manager, Charles has one thing that can’t be replicated: experience.

So, when he starts talking about his approach to investing … you know it’s in your best interest to listen.

He calls it the “Alpha-3 Approach.” And with it, he focuses on three things that a company must have…

Every time he selects a stock — or a “piece of a business,” as he puts it — he wants to make sure that it’s part of an Alpha Industry. In other words, he looks for businesses that are set to profit from riding tailwinds in major industries.

He also wants to make sure that the person running that business has an excellent track record. Because with an Alpha Manager at the helm, you know things are headed in the right direction.

And finally, he looks for the business to have Alpha Money. This means that it’s being seriously undervalued by Wall Street and selling for a bargain. As Charles often says, “The price you pay for a stock is the most important factor in determining your returns.”

That’s it! This tried-and-true approach is how Alpha Investors make long-term profits — simply and easily.

So, contrary to what Wall Street wants you to believe, investing shouldn’t be overly complicated or exciting. It shouldn’t feel like the scene on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange from Trading Places.

As Charles has told me many times, it should feel more like watching paint dry — giving you the freedom to step away from your computer screen and live your life.

Because when you choose a solid company with fantastic management trading for much less than it’s worth … it’s just a matter of time before things start shaping up.

And as an investor, there’s truly no easier approach to follow.

Charles Mizrahi’s No. 1 Goal

I can’t tell you how much Charles’ simple approach has helped me in understanding the stock market and investing in general.

And I know that he wants to use it to help you as well.

Because as someone from a working-class background, his No. 1 goal is to make Wall Street money for the Main Street investor. That’s exactly why he launched his Alpha Investor research service.

In this service, Charles breaks down everything you need to know about the monthly stock recommendations he makes in plain English, allowing readers to act quickly and confidently.

In fact, readers have seen portfolio stocks go up as much as 68% in seven months, 75% in 10 months and even 143% in two years … all thanks to his Alpha-3 Approach.

But things are only going to get better from there. Because Charles has several more incredible companies lined up for 2021.

And you’re going to want a chance to get into them.

Regards,

Nicole Zdzieba

Assistant Managing Editor, Alpha Investor