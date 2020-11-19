To catch the biggest fish, you need to find a pond with very few fishermen.

Less competition means a better chance of catching a lunker.

The same goes for the stock market…

You want to find the areas of the market that very few are looking at. That’s how you make the biggest gains.

This is how the big-time investors make the real money. For example, Warren Buffett — the greatest investor of all time — has used special situations like these to make enormous gains.

And there’s one special situation that’s easy to understand … offers huge gains … and isn’t followed by many on Wall Street…

It’s called a “spinoff.”

The Spinoff — Wall Street’s Secret Money Machine

When a company has a division they believe would be worth more as an independent company, they spin it off to shareholders.

Shareholders of the parent company are given shares of the new company — for free.

Imagine waking up one morning to find shares of a new company sitting in your brokerage account. It’s a great feeling.

Nuance Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN) is a leader in voice recognition software — the kind that turns audio into text.

The company was in the midst of a transformation … Management wanted to focus on voice recognition for the medical community because they saw it as a market in great need of this technology.

So, they decided to get rid of any divisions that weren’t focused on healthcare.

Now, because of this transition, the company’s financial statements were a mess. Most analysts were staying far away from it. But Charles saw past all that…

He dove in and found that the stock market was mispricing Nuance. The technology was outstanding. And management’s focus on healthcare made it a winner.

With this knowledge, Charles added Nuance to the Lifetime Profits portfolio on October 10, 2019.

Around that time, Nuance spun off its automotive division because it no longer fit in the company’s long-term plans — remember, it was focusing on healthcare.

So, Charles added the spinoff company, Cerence Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNC), to the portfolio about two months later.

Wall Street didn’t understand the company. But Charles and his team did. They knew that Cerence was set to claim a huge market share in the automotive industry — leaving its competitors in the dust.

Fast-forward to today — only about a year later — and Nuance is up 127%. But the story only gets better…

Because Cerence, the spinoff Wall Street didn’t want, is up 246%!

How to Profit From This Special Situation

Regards,

Nicole Zdzieba

Assistant Managing Editor, Alpha Investor