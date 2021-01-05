2 ETFs to Profit as Demand Explodes in 2021

It sounds crazy after the economic shocks of 2020, but Americans are sitting on excess savings of around $1.5 trillion … the highest level in 45 years! Ted started telling you about this yesterday, in your Bauman Daily email.

That pent up demand is ready to explode into the economy once vaccines help us return to normal. The kicker is, it’s also ready to explode into the stock market.

So, which stocks will catch that windfall?

In today’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint will tell you about two plays to profit from the spending boom ahead.

Position for the Next Big Gains

This bull market still has room to run. But a rising tide doesn’t lift all boats. Watch this week’s video to see data that can point you to this year’s big profit opportunities.

You’ll also discover:

Why Americans are sitting on such a huge pile of cash to spend, despite lost wages last year. (3:08-6:30)

The charts that tell us where investors are poised to put their extra cash. (6:30-8:23)

The two ETFs that could hand you big gains in 2021 (be sure to have your pad and pencil ready for this one). (8:23-10:49)

And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter