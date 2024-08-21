America’s Alpha Investor — former Governor Mike Huckabee — reached out to me the other day.

He reminded me of the motivation behind everything he’s done in life.

From becoming the first in his family to graduate from high school … running for president … to investing like an Alpha Investor.

It boils down to this…

He didn’t want to get stuck catching chickens!

Catching chickens in a hatchery in 95-degree Arkansas heat was the only summer job a 10-year-old could get when he was growing up. It was a miserable job.

After spending summer nights catching chickens … he asked himself, “What can I do so I don’t have to do this for the rest of my life?”

And it was there and then that he decided to take control of his future.

You see, in America, you don’t have to stop where you start. You can look beyond. Listen to what he says here:



I’m sharing this with you for two reasons. First, because…

It’s never too late to change your life.

The very first thing I ask new readers is what their financial goals are. I read every one.

People from all walks of life from every corner of America — police officers, entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers, farmers…

They want a better retirement.

They want to set up a college fund for their grandkids.

They want to travel and do charitable work.

And (one of my favorites) they want to invest more!

These responses are why I get up every morning and tap dance to work. To help you make money in the greatest wealth creator of our time — the stock market.

It’s possible. I’ve seen it.

And Governor Huckabee has seen it. Which brings me to reason No. 2…

I’ll be sharing a very exciting announcement with you soon.

My team and I are finalizing the last details now. But once we do, you’ll be the first to know.

Hint: I want to help more people reach their goals. And Governor Huckabee does too!

As he said today, “Don’t get stuck catching chickens!” You can have so much more.

And we’ve come up with a way to help you.

Stay tuned!

(And if you’re not already an Alpha Investor … See how to become one today. Because BIG things are coming. And new opportunities like this one are just around the corner — start here.)

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor