Last Friday I put out a video explaining why we are probably headed for a double bottom. In other words, we will retest the recent lows that we saw due to the pandemic.

The video has since gone viral with an overwhelmingly positive response. There are currently more than 50,000 views and hundreds of comments, most of which agree with my analysis.

But there are some skeptics out there.

This week I will tell you why those skeptics are wrong … why I still believe we’re headed for another steep decline in stocks … and what you can do to maximize your gains from the double-dip.

This Bear Market Is Not Over

The politicians want you to believe this lockdown will be over soon. So do many financial analysts.

But there is one simple reason why it won’t be. Fed stimulus can prop up the financial sector, and stock indexes with it, for now. But eventually earnings will have to catch up before we break out of this bear market.

In this week’s video you’ll find out:

What I say to the critics who think this bear market is over. ( 8:57 – 9:34 )

8:57 9:34 How I defend my controversial take on the opportunity in the housing sector. ( 11:37 – 13:36 )

11:37 13:36 What the collapse in earnings looks like in nine charts, sector by sector. ( 4:06 – 8:57 )

4:06 8:57 Including one sector that may not even survive this crisis at all. ( 5:46 – 6:13 )

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter