How to Buy TURN Stock at a Discount
In investing, I like to keep it simple. Why complicate something that doesn’t have to be complicated?
To keep things simple, I strongly encourage you to pay less for something than it’s worth.
If the market is willing to charge you $15 for a stock that you know is worth $20, strongly consider it.
In today’s Market Insights video, I talk about one stock you can buy at a discount.
(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)
Good Investing,
Editor, Profit Line