Imagine you know that some product — a widget — will one day be the most popular thing in the world by a massive margin.



You’re confident almost everyone will use this widget, to do virtually everything, at nearly every waking hour of the day.



Just one issue. You don’t know exactly when this will happen.



Still, you don’t want to risk missing out. So you invest in the companies making the widget before anyone else is really talking about it.



Eventually, people start to learn about the widget. They also believe it will take over the world. They invest.



Prices rise and that attracts more attention, which makes prices rise even faster. Then things get out of hand.



People know the potential of the widget, but they soon realize how few people are actually using it. Turns out, the companies made 40 million widgets but could only sell 2 million of them.



Big problem. The trend quickly ends, the companies’ stock prices unwind before the widget takes over the world, and you just went on a wild ride for very little profit. Maybe even a loss.



So you throw your hands up and sell. Clearly you were wrong about this world-changing widget. Time to move on.



Flash-forward 20 years, and you realize you made the biggest mistake of your life.



The widget did indeed become the most popular thing in the world, and the top-performing companies all wound up revolving around this one widget you gave up on a decade ago.



These companies command trillions of dollars in value, and you missed out on the ride they took to get there.



You were right … but you were also early.



This is one of the most frustrating experiences an investor can have. It’s also the situation investors faced with Global Crossing and similar companies in the 2000 dot-com bubble.



Today, “right but early” also describes one niche sector that got obliterated by the 2022 bear market.



And that sector may be turning around.

The Right Idea at the Wrong Time

If you’ve been around the block a few times, you might have a funny feeling my “widget” has to do with the internet in the late ‘90s. You’d be right.



Since you’re reading this right now, I can guarantee you’re on the internet. So are the quarter-million other people we send this newsletter to.



We take this for granted. We rarely think about the fact that someone had to build the ability for us to be on the internet. Or that the foundation for the internet is as simple as cables in the dirt.



Yet, those cables are the widget many investors were right about, but too early.



In the 1990s, companies built 40 million miles of fiber optic cables. This cost billions of dollars.



Internet users at that time only needed 2 million miles of cable. With no market for 95% of the infrastructure, many companies went bankrupt.



But in the decade to follow, demand increased enough to use the available networks. But that was too late for companies like Global Crossing and other pioneers in the sector.



Global Crossing laid high-speed fiber between 700 cities. It owned and operated one of the largest segments of the internet in 1999. The company peaked at a value of $47 billion.



Unfortunately, Global Crossing was too ahead of its time. The company filed for bankruptcy just three years later in 2002. It never turned a profit.



Global Crossing was right. High-speed fiber was an important new market. It would eventually create hundreds of billions in wealth.



The problem was that Global Crossing was also early. For some investors, “early” can mean large losses. But smart investors see opportunity in those losses.



The assets Global Crossing took into bankruptcy delivered large gains for investors after the company reorganized. The stock gained over 650% as the economy recovered from the 2008 global financial crisis.

(Click here to view larger image.)

Those gains were only possible because the company made large investments into fiber optic cables 10 years earlier. Eventually, those cables found their customer. And these days, fiber optics are the basis for the best high-speed internet connections available.



Many parts of Global Crossing’s network are still around today. Different companies own them now. And investors in those companies are still reaping the rewards of Global Crossing’s losses.



I was thinking of this because there’s another early technology that recently cost investors trillions of dollars.



Today though, with the dust cleared, it’s time to pick through those assets.



Those assets are cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Is 2022’s Global Crossing Just like in 2000, people buying cryptocurrency in 2021 ignored the fundamentals.



The technology behind crypto — blockchain — showed some promise. But that promise has so far found limited real-world use.



That didn’t stop companies from spending billions in creating blockchain infrastructure. And those that did were handsomely rewarded … until the bubble popped in late 2021.



The crypto bear market we’ve seen since has brutally shaken investor confidence in the sector. The entire crypto market cap is down more than 60% from its highs.



But, because the full potential of blockchain has yet to be realized, a lot of that infrastructure is still built out and waiting for users to catch up.



This is similar to Global Crossing in 2022. Just like fiber optic cable was the backbone of the internet and a bit ahead of its time, blockchain is the backbone of crypto … and may be the right idea at the wrong time.



