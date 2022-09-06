How the Bond King Built His Market Empire

In 1966, he went to Las Vegas with $200 in his pocket.

A short time later, he made thousands of dollars counting cards.

Bill Gross was soon looking for a way to use his skills to make money — big money.

He turned American finance into his casino and became known as the “Bond King.”

Gross went on to found Pimco, a leader in fixed-income management that has $2 trillion under management.

Author Mary Childs covers it all in her book, The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All.

And she shared with me how he did it and why the U.S. Treasury has Gross on speed dial.

