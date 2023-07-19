Most investors have never heard of Hansen’s Juices…

Founded in California in 1935 by Hubert Hansen, the company sold fresh juice to film studios and retailers.

The company was a modest success, but by 1988 it had fallen on hard times.

The owners were forced to declare bankruptcy, and was purchased by Rodney Sachs and Hilton Schlossberg, two entrepreneurs.

The new owners took their company public in 1995, then started introducing new products.

Hansen’s now offered a range of juices, sodas and other beverages.

Despite their efforts, the stock price didn’t really go anywhere.

Until 2002…

That’s when Hansen’s CEOs decided to introduce a whole new kind of product.

They called it “Monster Energy.”

Each 16 ounce can of Monster contained 86 milligrams of caffeine (the same as a cup of coffee).

What followed was one of the biggest Super Stock success stories of the century.

Within five years — the stock was up 124 times higher.

By 2012 — 267 times higher.

And by July of 2023 — early investors had made over 1,300 times their money over 20 years. Truly life-changing returns.

Monster Energy now controls a 33% share of America’s $9.4 billion energy drink market.

You can find Monster’s iconic logo emblazoned on everything from NASCAR raceways to Monster Truck Rallies and other sporting events.

Monster’s Monster Truck

No Comparison

Monster Energy’s long-term performance is incredible — especially when you stack it up next to the king of all beverages and one of the most recognized brands in the world, Coca-Cola.

Since 2009, Coca-Cola’s stock is higher by about 400%…

Monster Energy has delivered gains of nearly 1,800% — more than four times higher.

Even Coca-Cola’s own executives could see Monster Energy was an outstanding investment.

So, in August of 2014, Coca-Cola invested $2 billion and purchased close to 17% of Monster.

That turned out to be a brilliant move.

Since Coca-Cola’s investment, Monster’s stock has surged 374%, while Coca-Cola’s stock rose only 100%:

Off the Radar

If you’re surprised to hear about Monster’s financial success … you’re not alone.

Millions of Americans walk by Monster’s products every day in supermarkets and convenience stores — without ever realizing it’s a Super Stock.

You won’t often hear about Super Stocks like Monster in the financial media, either. At least not until after they’ve made their shareholders a fortune.

There’s one simple reason for that…

These Super Stocks are completely off-limits for Wall Street’s biggest firms and investors.

They’re completely off the radar for 98% of investors.

Yet they’re one of the most powerful tools available to Main Street investors.

And right now, in 2023, the opportunity to invest in these Super Stocks is bigger than it’s been in over 14 years.

During this invitation-only presentation, you’ll discover:

Super Stocks — and how they’ve outperformed large caps 98% of the time.

Super Stocks that have surged for gains of up to 44,000% since 2009.

My strategy for identifying the next generation of Super Stocks.

Which Super Stocks should surge higher over the next five years.

And of course, something I’ve never shared in a presentation like this one…

My #1 Super Stock recommendation (including company name and ticker symbol)

