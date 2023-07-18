Amber here!

I have an exciting update for you in the mega trend of AI agriculture…

Robotics automation is at the center of this — along with virtual reality and autonomous drones.

In the farming industry, for example, the goal of these robots is to “help reduce harvesting costs, enhance fruit quality, increase yields, streamline operations and ultimately curb fruit waste.”

With the U.S. facing hand labor shortages in the agriculture harvesting market, robotics could be an ideal solution for farmers.

So in today’s video, I’m sharing two major breakthroughs in AI agriculture!

And make sure you stick around to the end…

I’m recommending a great exchange-traded fund (ETF) for those who want to invest in the amazing partnership of AI and robotics.

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

U.S. Economy: The Federal Reserve believes the July rate hike helped push the economy (and inflation) in the right direction. Is it the last rate hike we’ll see for a while? [1:15]

The Federal Reserve believes the July rate hike helped push the economy (and inflation) in the right direction. Is it the last rate hike we’ll see for a while? [1:15] Market News: A Bloomberg Intelligence indicator shows that U.S. stocks are gaining momentum. What’s the outlook for 2024? [2:45]

A Bloomberg Intelligence indicator shows that U.S. stocks are gaining momentum. What’s the outlook for 2024? [2:45] Mega Trend: Two new “robotic” breakthroughs for AI agriculture ! Find out how virtual reality and drones are affecting what we eat. [4:00]

Two new “robotic” breakthroughs for ! Find out how virtual reality and drones are affecting what we eat. [4:00] Investing Opportunity: Here’s a recommendation on a great ETF in the growing AI and robotics automation market ! [6:30]

Here’s a recommendation on a great in the growing ! [6:30] World of Crypto: A bitcoin ETF may be on the way. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is taking applications from crypto investors. [7:00]

Chart of the Day 📈

What are you spending the most on this summer?

(And how is this affecting the market?)

