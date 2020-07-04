I admit: I haven’t been the biggest fan of Fourth of July celebrations.

Here in South Florida, people usually gather together by the ocean on July Fourth. And while the view of fireworks exploding over the water is spectacular, these locations quickly become overcrowded and noisy.

Not to mention that trying to find a decent parking spot near the ocean on the Fourth of July is a nightmare.

But on those occasions, I always took it for granted that I’d be able to go see fireworks next year.

Normally, I’d be right. But this year, due to the pandemic, most of the fireworks shows in South Florida have been canceled.

Even the beaches here are shut down for Fourth of July weekend to encourage social distancing.

So, while I haven’t always attended fireworks celebrations in the past, not being able to do so this year feels weird and frustrating.

And that got me thinking…

Life After the Pandemic

Once COVID-19 is gone and things go back to normal, Americans are going to look at life in a totally different way.

That’s because we know now that nothing is guaranteed. All the celebrations and gatherings we take for granted might not always be there.

After all, we can’t know what to expect in the future. I read financial news and analysis every day, and I can’t recall even one expert predicting we’d have a global pandemic this year.

That means we have to make the most out of the chances we get to celebrate. And it means the future’s going to be a lot of fun.

Americans are going to travel like crazy. We’re going to seek out awesome new experiences. And we’re going to get together and share stories of how we made it through this horrible pandemic.

We’re also going to spend a ton of money on dining and parties and everything else. And that’s going to trigger the biggest bull market in history.

The Economy Will Rebound in Full Force — Be Ready

My colleague Ian King likes to call this concept “economic velocity.”

When business revenue soars, companies are able to hire more employees. That means people have more money in their pockets to spend at businesses.

That cycle continues until the economy rebounds in full force … and the stock market soars to unthinkable new highs.

It’s still early, though. Stocks are up 40% since the March crash, but the real rally hasn’t happened yet.

And you need to be ready when it gets here.

To find out how you could double, triple or even five times your money in record time, click here to watch Ian’s new video.

And from everyone on the Smart Profits Daily team, we hope you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Fourth of July.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing