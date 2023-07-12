Most people wouldn’t have considered Myer Kripke an investing genius …

Myer was a rabbi. And while he was good about saving his money away, he never earned more than $35,000 per year.

But eventually he gave in, and accepted his wife Dorothy’s advice to “invest the money with your friend Warren.”

Myer’s friend Warren just so happened to be Warren Buffett. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Buffett was still just getting started out at the time. So he accepted Myers’ life savings of $70,000 in his partnership, eventually growing it into a massive $25 million fortune.

Bill Scargle’s story is much the same.

Scargle was working as a clerk in the brokerage business when he decided to buy Berkshire Hathaway stock at $175 back in 1978. Those same shares are now trading just shy of $520,000 each.

He sold about $1 million of his stock to fund an early retirement at age 50, but still hung onto millions of dollars worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock as it kept soaring for years to come.

Likewise for Stewart Horejsi, who bought his Berkshire Hathaway shares in 1980 for just $265.

Horejsi started investing after reading about Buffett in a book called “The Money Masters.”

At the time, Horejsi spent long hours running the family’s welding supply store. But now, his primary occupation is managing his family’s $1.5 billion fortune.

Set for Life

We often take these kinds of success stories for granted, especially in hindsight.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking this could never happen to us … that it’s just not that easy.

But the reality is — this kind of success doesn’t just happen for anyone.

It takes time, patience, and determination, among other things.

Sure, Rabbi Kripke was fortunate to be neighbors with Warren Buffett. But it still required a great amount of faith for him to hand over his life savings.

Scargle and Horejsi were both fortunate to invest in Berkshire Hathaway shares early on. But that also means they’ve stuck with it through eight bear markets since 1978.

Their real advantage (and the advantage for thousands of investors just like them) is that they partnered with a phenomenal business, and stuck with it.

They focused on the person running the business, Warren Buffett, and the tremendous businesses he assembled. They didn’t focus on the day-to-day gyrations of the stock market.

Partnering with a great business like that makes it infinitely easier to weather the storm.

So, is it possible for a single great investment to change YOUR life?

It’s absolutely possible! And the best way to make that happen is to partner with a few truly outstanding businesses, then get back to living your life while they make you rich.

