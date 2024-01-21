We found something Charles Mizrahi never thought he see again: proof of his “secret life.”
Or when he was known as the #1 market timer.
Here’s a video (the one and only recording) of him being interviewed on TV in 1986.
You have to see it for yourself:
(Watch the #1 Market Timer in action!)
First, we had to compliment Charles on not aging a day. And then we asked him about the power of timing in the market.
Here’s what he shared with us:
Oh, thank you!
At the time, the fund I was managing was delivering some truly spectacular returns. And they wanted to know exactly how I was doing it.
So I told them my secret.
It was a systematic approach to timing the markets.
This approach worked so well that less than a year after this interview, I got my entire fund to cash out just over weeks before the Black Monday crash in 1987.
If you remember, on Black Monday, the entire market crashed by 22.6% in a single day.
Now, my systems back in the ‘80s and ‘90s allowed me to grow my fund by as much as 100% a year, year after year. However, what I have to show you now may be even more powerful…
You see, Charles just revealed a NEW system.
He says it perfectly complements his Alpha Investor buy-and-hold strategy — the one that gave his readers an opportunity to be up:
- 193% in HCA Healthcare…
- 233% in Marvell Technology…
- And 508% in Arista Networks.
And he wants to share the new system he created with you. Spoiler Alert: 20 years of data shows it has the power to make 3,514%.
Go here for the full details now.
Happy Sunday!
