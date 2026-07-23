(A note from Addison Wiggin, the Founder of The Grey Swan Investment Fraternity)

“Grey Swans” are rare, high-impact events we can predict in advance.

Such events — bank shutdowns, debt crashes, world wars — might seem terrifying. But as a member of our fraternity, you’ll know how to prepare for them…

And with our proven solutions in hand, you’ll be able to protect your wealth, and grow your wealth with strategically-placed trades in the resource market.

You see, many believe it’s impossible to predict the future. But not us. And to be clear, it’s not that we have a crystal ball…

It’s just that we’ve developed a unique approach we call Megapolitics.

Megapolitics lives at the intersection of economics, investing, and politics.

This is how we predict the future. We believe it’s the reason for our success — and the reason we’ve been able to predict and profit from events others claimed were “impossible.”

In the past, for example, Megapolitics helped our fraternity predict everything from Black Monday and the Japanese Depression of the ‘90s and 2000s, to the housing crisis and the rise of cryptocurrencies.

And these accurate predictions help explain why everyone from the World Bank to Heads of State, and from the titans of yesterday to the titans of today, have subscribed to our advice.

Bottom line: while most Americans got crushed by changes to the worldwide economy…

You could have used many of our past warnings not only to avoid the collapses and crashes that occurred, but to grow radically wealthier in the process.

This is the power of Megapolitics — and the power of being a member of our small fraternity.