Gas Hits All-Time High: Now What?

I remember when I first saw gas prices tip past the $2 mark.

I was just a kid at the time. But hearing my parents at the pump made me realize that however much gas cost, it was too much.

Nowadays, we can only dream about gas for $2.

Here in South Florida, I just paid $4.59 a gallon to fill up my midsize SUV.

This is the highest gas prices have ever been in the U.S. — breaking the previous record from 2008.

Thanks to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, this spike is only going to continue.

Take a look at this chart from GasBuddy.com:

As Ian King mentioned in his article this week, some are calling this a super spike.

It could have serious repercussions for our economy.

And while we’re likely to feel this pain at the pump for quite some time…

There’s an alternative coming our way that will make gas-guzzlers extinct.

You’ve heard us talk about it time and time again: electric vehicles (EVs).

You may be skeptical. But stop to consider: Do you really want to fork over more and more money on gas?

Or do you want to break free from OPEC’s chains?

There’s a reason companies like GM, Ford and Volkswagen are beefing up their EV segments.

It’s because EVs are the future.

Soon, gas-guzzling cars will go the way of the dinosaurs.

But you don’t have to take my word for it.

Ian has a full presentation on how EVs are going to change transportation forever.

I suggest you check it out here.

Looking to the Future of Energy

Solar Stocks Down 30% — Grab Them While They’re Cheap

Solar stocks have pulled back. This gives you an opportunity to get in now at a lower entry price.

Surging Oil Prices Will Tip Off the Renewable Reset

In the long term, renewable energy companies will see their businesses take off. And that’s why you should be looking to buy in now.

EVs Are Finally Expanding Beyond Sedans

Andrew Prince is excited for this new generation of EVs. And it’s not just because of $4 gas. It’s because there’s finally a sense of variety.

Investors Are Terrified — So It’s Time to Be Greedy

Looking at the past 10 years, every market panic has been an incredible buying opportunity. Here’s what you should do…

Don’t Buy Oil Stocks — 1 Chart Shows Why

There’s one important thing happening in the oil markets that no one’s talking about.

