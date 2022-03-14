This Biotech Will Be the World’s Inflation Killer

I’m getting tired of politicians’ scapegoating on inflation.

President Joe Biden blamed inflation on Russia.

And Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders blamed inflation on price gouging by corporations.

They’re not telling you the truth.

Inflation came from global governments’ own actions.

The first straw was their response to COVID.

First, they shut down the economy in response to the pandemic. This reduced demand, and companies had to limit supply.

Then they handed out stimulus checks like candy while ramping up quantitative easing and cutting rates.

With more money to spend, demand came roaring back. But supply wasn’t equipped to keep up.

The next straw was their tinkering with the world’s energy market.

Governments turned their back on fossil fuels. They shut down energy infrastructure on home soil.

This limited domestic supply and increased dependence on other countries for energy.

Then global tensions with Russia escalated. Their response was to stop trade with Russia, a large global energy supplier.

All of this led to the highest inflation levels in 40 years. But the government won’t tell you that.

Nor will they tell you the cure.

The cure isn’t one man putting his ego aside.

The cure isn’t corporations cutting already-thin profit margins.

The cure will come from a lab.

An Alternative to Fossil Fuels

Synthetic biotechnology will be the world’s inflation killer.

This industry changes DNA to form something new.

It has the potential to recreate many materials and products that we rely on today.

One of the most frequently studied use cases is for biofuel.

Biofuels are renewable energy sources created from plants or animal waste. They can serve as alternative energy sources to fossil fuels.

Researchers are experimenting with different synthetic biology to improve crop yield.

As yields improve, biofuel production becomes cheaper.

Lower costs would encourage biofuel use. That will help reduce the world’s dependence on energy cartels.

With less dependence on other countries, there’s less risk of a supply shock.

Supply shocks can increase prices and cause inflation. We’re seeing this happen now as a result of the Russian sanctions.

Keeping Food Prices at Bay

Synthetic biology can also be used to reduce food costs by creating a specific kind of bacteria.

Studies have shown fertilizer containing the bacteria was more efficient for corn production.

It let farmers use less fertilizer while increasing yields by roughly 3%.

Fertilizer can account for 30% of a farmer’s operating costs. So more efficient production will help keep food prices down.

This has never been more important. Fertilizer costs have spiked 300% since 2021.

Natural gas is an input for fertilizer. So the price increase could continue to climb due to the Russia conflict.

Synthetic biology may offer the solution to keep fertilizer costs lower. In turn, it will help keep food prices at bay.

There’s Tremendous Upside for Synthetic Biology

Biofuels and fertilizer are just a few use cases for synthetic biology.

It’s also used in drug development, cosmetics, fragrances and bioplastics.

The industry is still in the early stages. But there’s tremendous upside.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the synthetic biology market to reach $30 billion by 2026.

That’s up from $10 billion in 2021.

To get exposure to the market, you can buy the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: GNOM).

Due to weakness in genomics stocks, the exchange-traded fund has been beaten up over the past year.

But now you can get in near its 2020 lows, which offers an attractive entry point.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) produces and sells drones and related products, services and solutions. The stock is up 44% on the news that its subsidiary, Teal Drones, was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop a next-generation small unmanned aerial system designed for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) is a mining company that primarily explores for copper, gold and silver deposits. It is up 31% after Rio Tinto, the mining giant, made an offer to buy-out the company by buying up the shares it doesn’t already own in a deal worth about $2.7 billion.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: AVEO) develops and commercializes medicines for cancer patients. The stock is up 16% after reporting great results for the fourth quarter that was driven by the growth in sales since the launch of its renal cell carcinoma treatment.

BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. It is up 14% along with other vaccine stocks on the news of the lockdowns in regions of China as the government tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of various diseases. The stock is up 13% due to the excitement around its new HIV vaccine trials and due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Luna Innovations Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNA) develops and manufactures fiber optic test, measurement and control products worldwide. It is up 13% after it beat fourth-quarter estimates thanks to the largest customer orders in company history in its sensing and communications segments.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) operates a platform for businesses and independent creators to build an online presence, grow their brands and manage their businesses. The stock is up 12% on a rebound after several analysts cut their price targets on the stock following a poor revenue outlook for 2022.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (Nasdaq: TOI) provides medical oncology services in the U.S. It is up 10%, continuing its rally from Friday when it reported great results for the fourth quarter and provided a strong outlook for the current year.

Paramount Global (Nasdaq: PARA) operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The stock is up 10% on a rebound after being battered for over a week, with no significant news driving either move.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) is a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer. It is up 10% on the news that it is set to join the S&P Small Cap 600 Index on Wednesday.