Surging Oil Prices Will Tip Off the Renewable Reset

The global oil market is at a tipping point.

Earlier this year, oil prices trended higher on an increase in global demand.

But things really accelerated in the past month. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a massive rally.

Some would even call it a super spike.

The price of a barrel of crude jumped from $95 at the beginning of this month to $128 today.

The last time oil moved up this quickly was spring of 2008.

It had major repercussions for all financial markets. And it tipped off the financial crisis.

Of course, banks and consumers aren’t as leveraged as they were back then.

Homebuyers with poor credit aren’t taking out “$0-down mortgages,” and bank capital ratios are much more stringent.

That’s why I believe this spike in oil will tip off something else…

Would You Pay $10 for a Big Mac?

Economics 101 teaches us that the cure for high commodity prices is high commodity prices.

While that sounds like something baseball legend Yogi Berra might have said, there’s truth to that statement.

Market prices are set by supply and demand.

As prices rise, producers add production. As they fall, they reduce production.

Consumers acts in the exact opposite way.

As prices rise, they buy less. Or they substitute the product for something else.

For instance, if the price of a Big Mac rose to $10, McDonald’s would try to make and sell more of them.

At the same time, consumers would either eat less hamburgers or head to the nearest Burger King.

So in the short term, the biggest beneficiary of a super spike in oil will be the oil companies.

But in the long term, renewable energy companies will see their businesses take off.

That’s because consumers will begin to substitute their gas cars for electric vehicles and power their homes with solar.

The Renewable Reset Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Now more than ever, high oil prices are a catalyst for consumers, businesses and governments to find alternatives.

That’s why BloombergNEF sees renewables gaining the most market share over the next three decades.

It predicts that renewables will go from 20% to 50% of global electricity by the year 2035.

However, a number of powerful factors suggest that the transition could happen even faster.

First, renewable technology is getting better every year.

Solar panels are becoming more efficient at turning the sun’s rays into electricity.

Battery storage is getting cheaper and more abundant for consumers.

Thanks to the electric vehicle revolution, a lithium-ion battery is only a fraction of what it cost in 2010.

That makes it economically feasible for homeowners and businesses to buy solar power systems for their energy needs.

How to Buy Into the Future of Energy

One way to invest in this trend is with the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE: TAN).

You can see here that the exchange-traded fund is about 50% off its early 2021 highs.

Investors should use this pullback as an opportunity to buy into the future of energy.

