Your Free Premium Access: Don’t Navigate This Crisis Alone

The world is facing a “black swan” event — an event that goes beyond normal expectations and has potentially large consequences — in the form of a pandemic.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in December 2019. But over the past few weeks, it quickly spread around the globe.

By March 13, President Trump declared a national emergency in the United States.

To slow the transmission of the virus, people started working from home, schools began closing their doors and large social gatherings are now off-limits.

This has caused the economy to grind to a halt. With so much uncertainty about economic growth, the stock market sold off sharply and has now entered into a bear market.

In this update, I want to put the pandemic, economy and stock market into perspective.

If you watch only one update this year … make sure it’s this one.

What I have to say is important and will hopefully put your mind at ease. So, to hear more about why we’ll get through this in the long term, just click on the “play” button below:

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report