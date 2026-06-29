Dear Banyan Choice Subscriber,

Today, you can CHOOSE three of our highly regarded services.

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Once you’ve filled that out, simply select any of the three research strategies you see below. Don’t select any services you might already be a member of, as that won’t benefit you. The goal of Banyan Choice is to give you exposure to a wide array of our research, as our thanks to you for already being a committed member.

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PLEASE NOTE: It may take 48 business hours for your choices to appear in your account.

We want you to be happy with this high level of membership. So if one of the Banyan Choice products you’ve selected doesn’t live up to your highest expectations, you may swap it out for something else.

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