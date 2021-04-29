Technically Correct Is the Best Correct

Hey! Hey, Great Ones! What day is it?

That’s right: It’s Reader Feedback day, awww yeah!

Today, we answer your questions on technical trading analysis — Oh, look at the big brain on Brad! — Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) and its egocentric CEO Elon Musk.

So … are you ready to have your deepest, dankest stock market questions answered yours truly?

You? No, where’s Mr. Great Stuff?

Nobody wants Hargett no more. They want Mr. Great Stuff. I’m chopped liver. Well, if you want Great Stuff this is what I’ll give you … an opportunity to appear in next week’s edition of Reader Feedback. How about that?

And now for our featured presentation:

Hi Mr. Great Stuff, Everyone keeps talking about buying stocks off highs. Great Idea. I have seen a few graphs shown by advisors selling their wares that show highs at the top 0% and the off highs dropping down against horizontal time. Looks like a great idea to show when to buy and when to take profits. Only thing is I don’t know where to find them or what they are called? Any ideas? Keep up the good work, always love reading your banter. Cheers, Graham C.

Welcome back, Graham! Thanks for writing in again … and with an intriguing question.

Now, I’m no Chad Shoop — editor of Quick Hit Profits and Chartered Market Technician (CMT) — but I’ve been known to bust out some technical analysis on stocks and the market from time to time. And that appears to be exactly what you’re looking for — though what kind of technical analysis is the question.

You mention stocks dropping off their highs “against horizontal time.” Honestly, since time in most stock charts is displayed horizontally, this could refer to any number of technical indicators.

Your use of percentages, however, makes me think you might be talking about Fibonacci retracements and ratios.

Fibo-what?

See, despite sharing a first name with one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Leonardo Fibonacci was a brilliant 13th-century mathematician. He came up with important relationships between numbers in a series.

Specifically, a Fibonacci retracement forms when you take two extreme points — such as the all-time high and all-time low of a stock’s price — and divide the vertical distance between those points into ratios of 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% and 100%.

Stock market traders eventually picked up on these ratios and noticed that stock prices tended to regard the corresponding price points as support or resistance. In short, Fibonacci retracement levels can be crucial pivot points for stocks.

Lost yet? Banyan Hill’s own Ian King did a much better job of explaining Fibonacci retracements here for Investopedia. (Check out the video in the link for Mr. Ian King himself.)

In layman’s terms, technical traders use Fibonacci retracements as buy and sell indicators … much like the “horizontal time” levels you’re talking about, Graham.

Typically, if a stock falls 23.6% or 38.2% from its recent high, technical traders will view this as a buy signal. At 50%, those same traders will go into wait-and-see mode. If the 50% retracement holds, and the stock’s price rebounds, this is a buy signal. If not, then look out below!

Let’s see an example from some random stock:

As you can see, this stock found support at its 50% retracement level, prompting a round of short-term buying. But while that support halted this stock’s decline, the shares have now entered a sideways trading pattern with price resistance forming near the 38.2% retracement.

Unfortunately, free stock-charting services rarely offer Fibonacci indicators. StockCharts.com is the only one that comes to mind, if they still even offer Fibonacci indicators. (For what it’s worth, the ticker lookup tool on the Banyan Hill site offers some user-created Fibonacci indicators, but your mileage may vary.)

Now, you can dive much deeper into Fibonacci retracements and how they can impact and even improve your trading habits. And, if you dive really deep into technical indicators, your stock charts will start to look like Rorschach tests.

Personally, I’m not down with all that. I prefer the KISS method of technical analysis: Keep It Simple, Stupid. I use a simple 10-day moving average for short-term buy and sell signals, and a simple 50-day moving average to determine entry points for long-term, buy-and-hold investments.

And now I’m curious. With Graham using things like Fibonacci levels when trading, what do the rest of you Great Ones use? What indicators do you look at? Do you KISS? Or do you go all out with lines and bars and candlesticks?

I’ll be honest — y’all went on some … “inventive” tangents over the past week. And I wouldn’t want it any other way!

Normally, I’d ask what y’all have been drinkin’ to come up with more than the usual crop of craziness, but as Dick K. and Robert L. have assured me, it sure isn’t hard seltzer. Glad I’ve found some kind of temporary sanity in this…

Roku Riled Up

I will drop YouTube TV faster than I take my next breath if an acceptable agreement for ROKU is not agreed upon. — Angela H.

Thanks for writing in, Angela! I knew there’d be a fair share of anti-Google sentiment in the inbox this week, and y’all didn’t disappoint. Shout out to Danielle W. and Tim P., who are also trying to un-Google their lives. Good luck, and I’ll see you off the grid (or not, I guess).

At this point, I don’t know what else there is to say unless Roku calls in Obi-Wan Kenobi for more “aggressive negotiations.” Which honestly, I’d watch. Google’s M.O. in the public relations mud is ruthless, and as we noted, only makes its monopolistic might that much more obvious.

Number Nine, Number Nine, Number Nine

All By Mars-self

Joseph, it’s been a while since I’ve sent you an email, and I didn’t want you to think your biggest insane fan left you in the lurches. I don’t want to be “that guy” who sends an email constantly and you roll your eyes each and every day say to yourself: “Does this guy have a life?” Elon has done all he’s interested in with Tesla. I really believe he’s bored with it now and is looking to see how much money he can get with government contracts taking people and freight into space. He wants to get to Mars as soon as possible, which is why he even teamed up with NASA to begin with so he could fleece the best and brightest the government has to offer so he can claim Mars as his and go down in the history books as the guy who started the next generation of space exploration… Oh well, getting long-winded and for sure not my best, but it’s my two cents, and if anyone asks for it I try to oblige. Always enjoying the Great work you do! Keep on keeping on! Be well, — James S.

James! It’s OK — be that guy who emails us every day. Around here, we love that guy because, frankly, we are that guy… Also, you know the drill, I had to keep your email a bit brief here, though the whole team and I enjoy your Pollock-esque pieces of pithy ponderings.

Speaking of being that guy, I agree that Elon’s definitely the type to boldly, bluntly and bashfully claim he kicked off the next age of space exploration. How’s that saying go? “You either die a meme, or you live long enough to become a space explorer?”

With his mind on the Mars race — and the Mars race on his mind! — still dealing with Tesla probably bites. Imagine you’re trying to usher in the next phase of your transition to a space-traveling Bond villain, and everyone just wants to talk about “battery problems” this and “brake failures” that. Ugh. What a drag.

And I think the more Tesla’s competition rears up and closes in on him, the less Tesla feels like a fun project to fill up the weekdays.

And you (yes, you there) should definitely write me an email for next week’s edition of Reader Feedback — whether you’re Mr. Great Stuff’s biggest fan like James S. up there or just want to rant in the wind like … well, also James S. up there.

