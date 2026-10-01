Banyan Hill premium subscribers can join our live trade rooms to follow along with our experts in real time. The trade rooms are hosted on secure partner websites, separate from BanyanHill.com.

Some internet providers include security features that can mistakenly block these websites. These are the most common issues you’ll encounter if your internet provider is blocking the trade room:

You see a “Website Blocked,” “Access Denied” or “This site may be unsafe” page from your internet provider.

The trade room login page won’t load, or the page keeps spinning.

The trade room works on your phone’s cellular data or at another location, but not on your home internet.

If you are having any trouble reaching the trade room, follow the instructions below. Find the internet provider that you use for the most accurate instructions.

Please make sure the following trade room websites are allowed (whitelisted) on your network:

Banyan Hill Hub: banyanhillhub.com

For Tim Sykes Weekend Trader: syk-live.com

For TRADEMONSTER.ai Alerts: nbt-live.com

General Troubleshooting

Before changing any settings with your internet provider, let’s confirm where the block is coming from.

Test on a different connection

On your smartphone, turn off Wi-Fi so you are using cellular data only. Open your web browser and go to your trade room link above. If the login page loads on cellular data but not on your home Wi-Fi, the block is coming from your home internet. Continue to your provider’s instructions below.

Look at the blocked page

If you see a warning page when you try to visit the trade room, read it closely. It will usually name the service that blocked the site (for example, Xfinity CyberSecure, AT&T ActiveArmor or Spectrum Security Shield). That tells you which set of instructions to follow below.

Rule out your own computer

Try a different web browser (Chrome, Edge, Safari or Firefox).

Temporarily pause any ad blocker or browser extensions.

If you use antivirus software (Norton, McAfee, Bitdefender, etc.), add the trade room websites to its list of allowed or trusted sites.

If you are on a work computer or work network, your company’s IT department may need to allow the site.

Xfinity (Comcast)

Xfinity includes a security feature called Xfinity CyberSecure (formerly xFi Advanced Security) that runs on your Xfinity Gateway. It can occasionally block a safe website.

Allow access to the trade room

Open the Xfinity app on your phone and sign in. Tap the Home tab and then tap CyberSecure. Tap the device (computer, tablet or phone) that was blocked from the trade room. Find the trade room website in the list of blocked sites and tap Allow Access.

Note: Xfinity only allows access for up to one hour at a time, so you may need to repeat these steps for each session until the site is reviewed.

Ask Xfinity to unblock the site permanently

Go to spa.xfinity.com. Enter the trade room website address listed above and submit it for review. Xfinity typically responds within three business days.

You can also visit Xfinity’s support page on using CyberSecure.

Spectrum

Spectrum includes a security feature called Security Shield with its Advanced WiFi service. It automatically blocks websites it believes may be unsafe, and it can occasionally block a safe website.

Check whether Security Shield is blocking the trade room

Go to Spectrum’s Security Shield website check. Enter the trade room website address listed above. If Spectrum says the site is being blocked, follow the prompts to request that it be reviewed and unblocked.

Review or adjust Security Shield in the My Spectrum app

Open the My Spectrum app and sign in. Go to Services and then Internet. Select Security Shield to see the threats it has blocked. If the trade room is listed and you need access right away, you can turn Security Shield off while you attend the session, then turn it back on afterward.

Tip: If you also use the Spectrum Security Suite software on your computer, add the trade room website to its website exceptions list.

AT&T

AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet Air include ActiveArmor internet security, which is managed through the AT&T Smart Home Manager app. If it blocks a site you trust, you can add that site to your exceptions list.

Allow access from the blocked page

When you see the AT&T “Website Blocked” page, select the AT&T Smart Home Manager link in the instructions on that page. Select Allow Access. This adds the trade room to your exceptions list.

Allow access from the Smart Home Manager app

Open the AT&T Smart Home Manager app and sign in. Tap the message center icon at the top right of the home screen. Find the Website Blocked message for the trade room website. Tap Allow Access.

To review the sites you have allowed, tap Settings, then ActiveArmor, then Security exceptions.

You can also visit AT&T’s support page on ActiveArmor internet security.

Verizon Fios

Some Verizon Fios customers have Home Network Protection (powered by McAfee) turned on through their Verizon router. It can occasionally block a safe website.

Turn off Home Network Protection while you use the trade room

Open the My Fios app and sign in. Go to Account & Settings and then Security Settings. Turn off Home Network Protection. Restart your Verizon router, then try the trade room again.

Tips

Depending on your app version, Home Network Protection may instead be found under Internet and then Home Network Protection .

and then . If you don’t see the option, or the setting won’t change, contact Verizon and ask them to unblock the trade room website (see Contact Your Provider below).

If you use Verizon parental controls, make sure the trade room website isn’t blocked by your content filter.

Cox

Cox Panoramic Wifi customers can turn on Advanced Security, which is managed through the Cox Panoramic Wifi app. If it blocks a site you trust, you can allow access to it.

Allow access to the trade room

Open the Cox Panoramic Wifi app and sign in with your Cox User ID and password. From the Home tab, tap Advanced Security. Open your Threat History and find the trade room website. Tap Allow Access next to the website, then tap the Allow Access button to confirm.

Turn off Advanced Security (if needed)

From the Home tab, tap Advanced Security. Tap the Advanced Security tile and then tap Turn Off. Remember to turn it back on after your trade room session.

You can also visit Cox’s support page on Panoramic Wifi Advanced Security.

Contact Your Internet Provider

If the steps above don’t work, or your provider isn’t listed, contact your internet provider’s customer support. You can find their number on your monthly bill or in their app. When you call, you can say:

“A website I need for a paid subscription service is being blocked on my home internet. Please check whether your network security or filtering is blocking it and add it to the allowed list. The website is: [enter the trade room website from the list above].”

Still having trouble? Our customer service team is happy to help. Contact us here or call toll free at 866-584-4096 (local and outside the U.S.: 443-353-4446), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Please let us know which internet provider you use and what message you see when you try to open the trade room.