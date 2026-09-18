Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID IN NEW YORK, FLORIDA, RHODE ISLAND, OUTSIDE THE ELIGIBILITY AREA, AND WHERE PROHIBITED.

By entering the Live Event Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”), each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. If there is any conflict between these Official Rules and any advertisement, script, landing page, email, or other promotional material, these Official Rules control.

Sponsor

The Sweepstakes is sponsored and administered by Sovereign Offshore Services, LLC d/b/a Banyan Hill Publishing, 1125 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201 (“Sponsor”). The Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any webcast, webinar, video-hosting, social-media, email, or other third-party platform used to promote or conduct the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, excluding residents of New York, Florida, and Rhode Island, who, at the time of entry, have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence and are at least 18 years old. Employees, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of Sponsor and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, and the immediate family members and household members of each such person, are not eligible. “Immediate family” means spouse, parent, child, sibling, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Sweepstakes Period

The Sweepstakes begins at 9am on Friday August 7, 2026 Eastern Time and ends at noon on Tuesday, August 11 Eastern Time (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official timekeeping device for the Sweepstakes. Entries received before or after the Sweepstakes Period are void.

How to Enter

During the Sweepstakes Period, visit this link here and follow the instructions to submit the requested entry information, including your name and valid email address. No purchase or payment is required. Registration for, attendance at, or continued viewing of the live presentation alone does not constitute an entry. An entrant does not need to remain on the live presentation or be present when potential winners are announced to win.

Limit one entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple entrants may not share the same email address. Any attempt to obtain more than one entry by using multiple or different identities, email addresses, accounts, registrations, automated systems, scripts, or other methods will void all associated entries and may result in disqualification. Entries that are incomplete, inaccurate, late, misdirected, corrupted, generated by automated means, or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules are void. Proof of submission is not proof of receipt.

Random Drawing and Odds

On or about noon August 11th Sponsor or its designee will select three potential winners in a random drawing from all eligible entries received. Sponsor may select alternate potential winners at the same time. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor may announce the first name, last initial, and state of each potential winner during the live presentation, but any such announcement is provisional and subject to verification under these Official Rules.

Prizes

Three prizes are available. Each verified winner will receive one Unlimited Membership to 10X Stocks (each, a “Prize”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is $5,000, and the total ARV of all Prizes is $15,000.

For purposes of the Sweepstakes, an “Unlimited Membership” means access to 10X Stocks for the life of the 10X Stocks product, not for the lifetime of the winner. Sponsor will provide access to 10X Stocks, or a reasonably comparable replacement service selected by Sponsor, for a minimum of three years following activation if 10X Stocks is discontinued before the end of that three-year period. Access ends if Sponsor discontinues 10X Stocks after that minimum three-year period. No purchase, subscription charge, renewal charge, or maintenance fee is required to receive or retain the Prize.

The Prize includes only the standard content, recommendations, updates, alerts, and member access ordinarily included with 10X Stocks. It does not include separately sold upgrades, add-ons, conferences, events, trading capital, securities, brokerage services, investment funds, or any other Banyan Hill Publishing product or service unless Sponsor expressly states otherwise in writing.

Prizes are nontransferable and may not be assigned, sold, redeemed for cash, or combined with any other offer. No substitution is permitted except that Sponsor may substitute a prize of equal or greater value if a Prize becomes unavailable. Actual value may vary, and any difference between stated ARV and actual value will not be awarded. If a winner is already a 10X Stocks subscriber, the Unlimited Membership will replace the remaining term of the winner’s existing subscription without a cash refund or account credit.

All federal, state, and local taxes and any other costs not expressly included in the Prize description are the sole responsibility of the winner. Each winner may be required to provide a completed IRS Form W-9 and will receive any tax reporting required by law. The Prize consists of general investment research and educational information, not personalized investment advice. No investment result or financial return is promised or guaranteed.

Potential-Winner Notification and Verification

Each potential winner will be notified using the email address submitted with the entry. A potential winner must respond to Sponsor within three business days after the notification is sent and may be required to complete and return, within five business days, an affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability and publicity release, IRS Form W-9, and any other documents reasonably required by Sponsor. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, does not respond on time, fails to provide required documents, is ineligible, declines the Prize, or does not comply with these Official Rules, the potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner by random drawing from the remaining eligible entries.

A potential winner is not a winner unless and until Sponsor has verified eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and has provided written confirmation that the person is a winner. No entrant is required to make any payment or purchase to claim a Prize.

Separate $500 Promotional Discount

The $500 promotional discount described during the live presentation is a separate sales promotion, is not a Sweepstakes prize, and does not affect eligibility or odds of winning. Subject to the applicable offer terms, code TONIGHT provides $500 off the displayed promotional price of $1,995 for 10X Stocks, resulting in a price of $1,495 before applicable taxes. The code is limited to one use per customer, has no cash value, may not be combined with another discount, and expires at midnight on Tuesday August 11th Eastern Time. Promotional code is not limited to new subscribers or live attendees.

General Conditions

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or operation of the Sweepstakes, acts in a disruptive or unsportsmanlike manner, attempts to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or violates these Official Rules. Any deliberate attempt to damage a website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may violate civil or criminal law, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies to the fullest extent permitted by law.

If fraud, technical failure, platform interruption, unauthorized intervention, force majeure, or another event beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor may suspend, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If feasible, Sponsor may select the potential winners by random drawing from eligible, non-suspect entries received before the impairment. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any provision of these Official Rules does not waive that provision.

Release and Limitation of Liability

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating, each entrant agrees to release and hold harmless Sponsor and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, service providers, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from claims, liabilities, losses, damages, injuries, costs, or expenses arising out of or relating to the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of a Prize, except to the extent a release is prohibited by law.

The Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, delayed, corrupted, or unauthorized entries or communications; technical, network, platform, email, hardware, software, or transmission failures; human or printing errors; or any injury or damage to any device resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes. Nothing in these Official Rules limits liability that cannot lawfully be limited.

Publicity

Except where prohibited by law, acceptance of a Prize constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use the winner’s name, city and state, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements, and Prize information for advertising, publicity, and promotional purposes in any media without additional compensation, notice, review, or approval. Sponsor may identify a potential winner during the live presentation by first name, last initial, and state before final verification.

Privacy

Information submitted in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used to administer the Sweepstakes and otherwise handled in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, available at https://banyanhill.com/privacy-policy/. Any consent to receive marketing emails, telephone calls, or text messages must be obtained separately and is not a condition of entering or winning.

Disputes and Governing Law

Except where prohibited by law, the Sweepstakes and these Official Rules are governed by the laws of the State of Maryland, without regard to conflict-of-law principles. Any claim arising out of or relating to the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules that is not resolved informally must be brought individually, and not as part of a class or representative action, in a state or federal court located in Baltimore, Maryland, and each entrant consents to the jurisdiction of those courts. If any provision of these Official Rules is held invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions will remain in effect.

Winner List and Rules Requests

To request the names of the verified winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope within 60 days after the drawing to: 10X Stocks Live Event Sweepstakes – Winner List, Sovereign Offshore Services, LLC, 1125 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201. To request a copy of these Official Rules before the end of the Sweepstakes Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the same address marked “Official Rules.” Vermont residents may omit return postage.