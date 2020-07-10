 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_10; ct_50

Don’t Settle for Average Returns — Do THIS Instead

When it comes to investing, some people seem to be OK with being average.

Why?

Wall Street has published biased study results that suggest investors underperform the stock market, scaring people into buying investments that track indexes such as the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

By buying these investments and engaging in passive investing, investors settle for average returns. Meanwhile, Wall Street firms eat away at investors’ gains by charging a fee for buying these funds.

As a result, investors are missing out on a ton of gains.

This is a big reason why I joined the Smart Profits Daily team. We enjoy showing people how to make huge gains!

In fact, my colleague Brian Christopher just unveiled a new strategy that aims to double investors’ money in only 60 days.

Brian’s Strategy Blows Away Passive Investing

The strategy identifies sectors in the market that are heating up and the stocks to buy, in order to capitalize.

Basically, Brian looks for opportunities that will double your money 43 times faster than investing in the S&P 500.

This can be explained by a simple investing rule, the “Rule of 72.”

The Rule of 72 determines how many years it will take to double your money, by dividing a percentage gain by 72.

The annualized return of the S&P 500 index between 1927 and 2020 was 10%, which suggests it would take 7.2 years of investing in it to double your money.

If you break this down into days, you get 2,628. That’s over 43 times longer than the 60-day double Brian’s strategy shoots for!

And the gains from six straight 60-day doubles blow away the gains from an average year investing in the S&P 500.

Check out the difference with a $1,000 starting stake:

At the end of the year, six consecutive 60-day doubles would generate 630 times more profit than an average year in the S&P 500!

Obviously, this strategy sets up the potential for unreal gains.

To learn more, check out Brian’s special presentation by clicking on the image below:

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Automatic Fortunes

