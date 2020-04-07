Don’t Miss This Essential Quarantine Stock

Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) and chill is the definition of 2020.

The streaming platform is a hit with the kids, mostly because of the new titles and episodes that are added every month.

We still have virtually every streaming platform available, including a cable package and Disney+, but Netflix continues to be one of the most popular during our time at home.

That’s a key reason this stock is on my “Bank It” list today.

It’s a stay-at-home play that is thriving right now with new consumers and growing watch times.

At the end of the day, we knew it would be a big hit during the shutdowns.

But I think, as the data comes out in the coming months, we’ll see that Netflix is still the top streaming winner in this environment, even with competition in full swing at the moment.

It’s a true test of the company’s platform and content, and that’s what we are going to talk about in today’s Bank It or Tank It.

Just because this stock is on my #BankIt list, doesn’t mean you need to rush to buy it.

In my video, I’ll break down its revenue and net income projections. And I’ll tell you exactly what key price to watch for trading Netflix stock.

Netflix can’t be ignored anymore. With the world on lockdown, the only thing people can do is sit at home and watch TV, it’s a clear winner.

It’s crazy to think we’d be in a time where going to a movie theater, or even a friend’s house, would be illegal in most of the states.

But here we are, practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In my video, I highlighted why this benefits Netflix. But I don’t think now is the best time to buy the stock.

Long term, we’ll get the shot at this stock for cheaper prices.

Short term, it’s offering great opportunities. And options traders have the chance to make money on the up-swing and down-swing.

I think the next big move is lower.

But shorting a stock carries huge risks. Using put options can open us up to bigger gains and limits our risk. That’s my number one way to benefit from a falling share price.

In this volatile market, that’s more important than ever.

Too many people write-off options as too complicated. But they are missing out.

That’s because today I’m sharing my easy and free options training course.

You’re not just going to learn how to trade options. You’re also going to have one of my easy-to-use strategies to get started trading.

My analysis points to Netflix making big swings in the coming weeks. This is the perfect stock to trade options on.

I’ve put together a training video to explain the basics of options, and to give you one easy-to-implement strategy right away – all for free.

Click here to learn how you can take advantage of the volatile market environment we are in.

Regards,

Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, Quick Hit Profits