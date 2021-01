Everyone knows “the market hates uncertainty.”

That’s why so many market analysts use that phrase to explain declines.

It’s just accepted as something that must be true because it has stood the test of time.

In this six-minute video, I look at how uncertainty can be quantified so that we can objectively review whether or not the market hates uncertainty.

The results are almost certainly not what many will expect to see.

Regards,

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, One Trade