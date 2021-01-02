New Year’s Eve was a special night to celebrate, as it meant that we could finally put our bizarre and tragic 2020 in the history books.

For fans of NBC’s comedy series The Office, it was also the final night that the hit TV show was available to watch on Netflix.

When the show ran from 2005 to 2013, it was a hilarious satire of the typical American work environment.

Nowadays, it’s a reminder of what things used to be like before the global pandemic.

Instead of driving to work every day, we have home offices.

Instead of conference rooms, we have teleconferencing.

Instead of interacting at the office, we send instant messages through Skype.

According to a study by S&P Global Market Intelligence, about two-thirds of companies expect these changes to be permanent.

As we head into 2021, it’s clear that we’re entering a new era of work culture. But it doesn’t stop there.

Everything is changing, from the way you shop, to the way you see your doctor, to the way you exercise and more.

And this new American economy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors.

The Beginning of an Unprecedented Tech Boom

Prior to the pandemic, online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) were already changing the way we shop.

But with everything that happened in 2020, this kind of transformation is taking place everywhere … and at a rapid pace.

Video conferencing firm Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) is now the middleman in our everyday interactions, and its stock has risen 417%.

We’re now conducting important business online using software created by DocuSign Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU), sending its stock 234% higher.

Movie theaters are struggling as people enjoy video streaming services such as Roku Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) at home. Its stock has climbed 436%.

People are canceling their gym memberships in exchange for Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) bikes, boosting the stock 691%.

Americans don’t even need to go to dealerships anymore when they’re looking to buy a new car.

In fact, my fiancee just got a great deal on a car she bought through Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), and everything was done online. They even bring the car to your home for you.

Carvana’s stock is up 738%.

And these are just a few examples of how our lives are changing. That’s because we’re in the beginning of a tech boom, unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing