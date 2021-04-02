 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_02; ct_50

Do YOU Think Stocks Are Oversold?

Angela Jirau

Apr 2, 2021

29 second read

In Monday’s installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint investigated the possibility that the market has become oversold.

After all, investors have endured weeks of high volatility and steady decline.

Clint shared four charts that showed stocks are ready to reverse course. And Ted revealed which sectors have the strongest tailwinds.

But we’re curious to know what YOU think.

Do YOU think stocks are oversold?

Take this 30-second poll to let us know … and to see what your fellow readers think.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

