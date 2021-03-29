 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_29; ct_50

Select Page

3 Opportunities for This Oversold Market

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Mar 29, 2021 | , ,

49 second read

3 Opportunities for This Oversold Market

After weeks of decline, has the market become oversold?

In today’s installment of Your Money Matters, Clint, our very own Chartered Market Technician, shares four charts that show stocks could be ready to reverse course.

Then Ted reveals which sectors have the strongest tailwinds to benefit the most … and the best way to play them.

You’ll also discover:

  • How the performance of the S&P 500 has masked what’s really going on in the overall market.
  • The signal that can tell us if we move higher from here or if there’s more downside ahead.
  •  How to know which assets you should avoid even if they seem promising.
  • And more.

Position for Profits

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Don’t forget to subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

 

Recommended For You

25X More Powerful New Energy: Millennial Mega Buy

3 Catalysts Are Powering This Sector Higher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Loving the 238% gain after I bought your recommendation in Sept. 2019! This week (July 21, 2020) will be my 1 year anniversary with your amazing team … thanks for the life-changing work you all do! Between all your services, 14 triple-digit gains, the greatest at 358%!"

- Matt

"You have done once again!! You are reminding me of the GREAT Joe DiMaggio with your consistent hitting!! You knocked this one out of the park!"

- Keith S.

"Since I started following your secret over your multiple publications, my $659,000 account is up to $715,000 in just 2 months. I’m up $56,000 in one month alone."

- Will O.

Share This